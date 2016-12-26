Top 5 One-Day-Internationals of the year 2016

2016 started off with India locking horns with World Champions Australia

Since its very beginning, One-Day Internationals have been an integral part of the cricket calendar and 2016 was no different. Though there wasn’t a world event this year involving ODIs there were still some thrilling run-chases, close finishes, and heavy defeats.

The India-Australia series in early January and then the Sri Lanka- Australia series provided some great entertainment for the fans. Also, there were quite a few thrilling encounters in between associate nations like Afghanistan and Ireland. Here in this article, however, we will look at five ODIs which stand out this year.

#5 India vs New Zealand, Vizag

Mishra picked up outstanding figures of 5/18 in the game

The nation was left stunned when New Zealand spinners ran through the Indian batting line up in a World T20 group game in March. The same spinners also helped New Zealand restore parity in an ODI series in October whose decider was set to be played at Vizag.

It was payback time for the Indians and they did it with some style. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat on a flat deck but the going was a little tough as the strip lacked pace. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made sure they contribute substantially with the bat and then MS Dhoni and Kedhar Jadhav helped India get to a challenging 269/6.

For New Zealand, the hunt began with a disaster as both their openers fell cheaply. After that, it was an Amit Mishra show. The legspinner’s vicious turn and bounce sent the Kiwis packing as they were skittled out for only 79. Mishra finished with figures of 5/18 as India won the game by a massive 190-run margin.