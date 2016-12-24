Top 5 Test matches of 2016

The year 2016 provided may thrilling encounters in Test cricket and we here look at some of the best ones:

5.Australia vs South Africa – Perth

Faf du Plessis and men clinched an emphatic win

South Africa went to Australia under a new captain in the form of Faf du Plessis, who was given the reigns in the absence of AB de Villiers. Opting to bat first at the WACA, the visitors made 244 all out, and then found themselves staring down the barrel with Australia at 158 for no loss.

But then, the fast bowlers, led by Vernon Philander began the turnaround, chipping away with the wickets to peg the hosts back and eventually bowl them out for 244.

In the second innings, Dean Elgar and JP Duminy compiled fine hundreds as South Africa posted 540 for 8 in their second innings to set the Aussies a total of 539 for a win.

Kagiso Rabada then stepped up to the plate and courtesy his five-wicket haul, the South Africans clinched the game by 177 runs to go 1-0 up in the series.