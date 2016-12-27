Top 5 Test opening pairs of all time

Every great side that has reached the No. 1 ICC ranking did so on the back of strong performances from its opening pair.

Langer and Hayden were key batsmen in the great Steve Waugh side

Picking the top 5 Test opening pairs of all time is not the easiest of tasks. With every generation, cricket passes through a paradigm shift. Attitudes change, pitches change, style of playing changes; the only thing that has probably not changed is the importance of openers in Test cricket.

Runs alone cannot be the parameter or measuring gauge for the best opening pair, considering the number of runs scored is a function of the number of innings. Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss, for example, amassed 4711 runs for England in 117 innings, the third most number of partnership innings for an opening pair and the third highest tally of partnership runs. However, their average is a mediocre 40.96 although they do well away from home.

Similarly, another pair, Marvan Atapattu and Sanath Jayasuriya, added 4469 runs in 118 innings at 40.26, despite playing on quite a few batting-friendly tracks.

If runs is the only consideration, this is the list of the top 5 partnership pairs:

Pair Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Greenidge/Haynes 148 6482 47.31 16 26 Hayden/Langer 113 5655 51.88 14 24 Cook/Strauss 117 4711 40.96 12 18 Atapattu/Jayasuriya 118 4469 40.26 9 24 Gambhir/Sehwag 87 4412 52.52 11 25

The top 5 partnership pairs in away Tests, where openers face sterner tests:

Pair Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Greenidge/Haynes 85 2948 35.51 6 12 Hayden/Langer 48 2222 48.3 5 10 Cook/Strauss 45 2070 47.04 7 6 Lawry/Simpson 35 1992 62.25 5 10 Atapattu/Jayasuriya 50 1840 39.14 4 10

List of top 5 partnership pairs in terms of away average. (Qualification: 1000 away runs)

Pair Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Hobbs/Sutcliffe (Eng) 15 1202 80.13 6 2 McKenzie/Smith (SA) 21 1436 75.57 4 7 Hobbs/Rhodes (Eng) 28 1809 67 6 5 AF Rae/Stollmeyer (WI) 19 1204 66.88 4 3 Lawry/Simpson (Aus) 35 1992 62.25 5 10

To decide on a list of the top 5 greatest Test opening pairs, we have given a higher preference to pairs who got the job done by scoring bucket-loads of runs while ticking three other boxes:

# High averages

# High percentage of fifty-plus partnerships

# Good performances away from home #1 Jack Hobbs/Herbert Sutcliffe (England)

England’s Hobbs and Sutcliffe th but they are probably the best opening pair the game has seen because they top the averages, both at home and away. More importantly, the duo had 25 fifty-plus partnerships in just 38 innings, roughly one every 1.5 innings showing how they rarely failed.

They maintained the same level of consistency away as well, which is what a great opening pair is expected to do at all times. The pair were prolific all through their partnership and the most number of innings that they've gone without a century partnership was 4, which happened twice.