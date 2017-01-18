Top 5 young turks who could make it big in cricket

A glance at 5 young batsmen to make a mark in international cricket recently.

Haseeb Hameed impressed in England colours in 2016

International cricket witnessed several spectacular talents coming through the ranks in the past few years. Sub-continental teams have ruled the roost when it comes to identifying and picking out talented players at a very young age. However, other countries have taken a cue from Pakistan and India and now, even Australia are handing out debuts to players at the age of 20.

In the last few years, several young batsmen have made their mark in cricket. South Africa brought in the talented Temba Bavuma, Sri Lanka have Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam, India’s Karun Nair and Lokesh Rahul, English batsmen Haseeb Hameed and Keaton Jennings, Australians Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw, and New Zealand’s Indian-born Jeet Raval, have all taken their opportunities with both hands.

Most of them, if not all, are expected to go on to play several games for their respective countries given their immense potential and skills. That said, they need to channelise their potential in the right direction. Although there are several video analysts and coaches to aid players in international cricket, a lot still hinges on hard work in the nets.

Here is a look at 5 of these young guns who could go on to become cult players for their respective countries.

#5 Haseeb Hameed

A cricketer in the mould of a yesteryear Test batsman, the 19-year-old Haseeb Hameed became the youngest player to debut as an opener for England in a Test when he made his debut against India in Rajkot last year. He made a fighting 82 in the second innings of his debut Test.

The youngster had put up a strong resilience in the first innings too, where he made an impressive 31 before he fell. His temperament and technique became a talking point among commentators and were awed by this young superstar.

Hameed went on to play 3 Tests in the series, and scored another half-century with a broken finger in the third Test after which he was ruled out of the series. England’s search for a capable batsman to partner Alastair Cook could end with Hameed, although he faces stiff competition from Keaton Jennings, who impressed in his absence.