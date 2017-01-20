Top 5 Yuvraj Singh-Mahendra Singh Dhoni partnerships in ODIs

The duo have shared some very historic moments together at the crease

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jan 2017, 15:56 IST

Dhoni and Yuvraj during the epic partnership (Image Courtesy: Espn Cricinfo)

On Thursday which is a weekday, thousands packed the Barabati stadium in Cuttack to witness another stellar knock from Virat Kohli. But just three overs into the game, the spectators were shell shocked as the Indian captain edged one off Chris Woakes to the slips having scored just 8 runs.

In the fifth over Shikhar Dhawan did the same and India were left reeling at 25/3. Out came Mahendra Singh Dhoni to join Yuvraj Singh in the middle and what happened thereafter exceeded everyone’s expectations around the world.

It was Yuvraj who looked quite solid from the start and Dhoni was happy to play second fiddle. But once the ball had lost its shine, both batsmen tonked the hapless England bowlers to all parts of the ground.

By the time Yuvraj got out after a scintillating 150, the duo had put on a record 4th wicket stand of 256 runs. From 25/3, the score read 281/4.

Dhoni eventually got holed out trying to flick one into the stands for 134. India finished with 381 on the board and after a bit of a scare won the game by 15 runs. Many believe it was the best they have seen the pair bat together.

Here in this piece, we bring out five other sublime stands between Dhoni and Yuvraj in ODIs.

#5 Commonwealth Bank Series 2008, Sri Lanka versus India

Yuvraj hits one out of the middle during the game

Sri Lanka batted first in this high-voltage encounter at Adelaide. But the Indian pacers were able to pave early inroads into the Lankan batting line-up by dismissing the dangerous Tillakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya with just six runs on the scoreboard.

The trusted duo of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara then helped bail their side out of the precarious situation and posted 238/6 after the end of 50 overs.

India got off to a disastrous start as they lost Sachin Tendulkar early. They lost three more wickets in quick succession and before long were reduced to 99/4.

Sri Lanka sniffed a chance to get back into the game, but all their hopes were dashed by MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh who put on a crucial 59-run stand.