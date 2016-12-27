Two Indians feature, Virat Kohli captain in Cricket Australia's ODI Team of 2016

Two South Africans and two Indians feature in this side which doesn't include AB de Villiers.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 27 Dec 2016, 21:28 IST

Kohli was chosen as the captain of the ODI team of 2016 ahead of Steve Smith

Five Australians featured in Cricket Australia’s ODI Team of 2016 but the biggest surprise was the fact that Virat Kohli was chosen as the captain of the side ahead of Australian skipper Steve Smith. Kohli is the captain of the Indian Test side but doesn’t captain in the shorter formats while Jasprit Bumrah also made it into this side.

Unsurprisingly the team is dominated by Australians, five of whom feature which is three more than any other country. There are two each from South Africa and India while there is a single representative from Pakistan and England. South African ODI captain AB de Villiers who made it into the ICC ODI Team of the Year doesn’t make it onto this side.

David Warner, who topped the ODI run-scoring charts in 2016 and broke a slew of records in the process makes his way at the top of the order along with Quinton de Kock, who continued his impressive ODI career by blasting over 850 runs at an average in excess of 50 in 2016.

Steve Smith, who didn’t make it into the ICC list makes it into this side and forms the pillar of the side along with Virat Kohli, who was chosen as captain ahead of the former and Pakistan’s latest batting sensation, Babar Azam, who broke a world record in 2016, ahead of England’s Joe Root and Rohit Sharma, who found a place in ICC’s ODI Team of the Year.

Six of the side that made it into the ICC ODI Team of 2016 also make it onto this list, including David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Mitchell Marsh, Jos Buttler and Mitchell Starc. Among the major differences between this side and ICC’s choice is in the bowling department.

Led by Starc, the bowling attack comprises from of his compatriot John Hastings, who picked up 29 wickets in 2016 and ended the year out of the national side and Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who got 17 wickets in 8 matches ahead of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand’s Trent Boult who both have more wickets than him.

The leading ODI wicket-taker of 2016, Adam Zampa is the sole spinner in the side, instead that honour belonged to fellow leggie Imran Tahir, whose 27 wickets came in fewer matches and at a better average and strike rate.

Cricket Australia‘s ODI Team of 2016: David Warner, Quinton de Kock (WK), Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (Captain), Babar Azam, Mitchell Marsh, Jos Buttler, John Hastings, Mitchell Starc, Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah.