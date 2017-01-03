Two national selectors on their way out?

The composition of the national selection panel at present is not in compliance with the Lodha Committee recommendations.

by Tushar Garg News 03 Jan 2017, 15:47 IST

Khoda’s and Paranjpe’s ouster looks imminent now

What’s the story?

Two members of the national cricket selection panel – Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe may have to make their way out of the panel. Khoda’s and Paranjpe’s ouster looks imminent now in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to take the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations into its own hands.

The national selection panel presently has MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi, and Sharandeep Singh along with Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe on board as its members.

In case you didn’t know

The Lodha Committee had listed certain eligibility criteria for the members of the national selection panel. Firstly, it had recommended the number of members allowed on the panel to be 3. Secondly, it had said that all the members of the panel must have an experience of playing test cricket at the international level. The panel must comply with the above two conditions in order to continue as their stint.

Gagan Khoda has played 2 ODIs while Jatin Paranjpe has played 4 ODIs for India. Both have never played test cricket on the international level which makes them ineligible to be a part of the panel. The other three members on board have played test cricket, with a collective experience of 13 matches in the longest format.

The heart of the matter

The Supreme Court had expelled Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from the top BCCI positions in accordance with the Lodha Committee recommendations. The Indian apex court had given the BCCI enough time to fall in line with the Lodha Committee norms which the BCCI failed to do.

With the Supreme Court now taking the matter into its own hands, many top brass changes are expected in the BCCI with the national selection panel being no exception.

What next?

The national selection panel is expected to select the Indian squad for England ODIs and T20Is later this week. This development could mean that the team will be selected by a three-membered panel consisting of the chairman MSK Prasad with Devang Gandhi and Sharandeep Singh as the other two members.

Sportskeeda’s take

Cleaning up the state of cricket in India is a noble thought by the Supreme Court. The SC had given ample time to the BCCI to fall in line with the Lodha Committee norms. Now, after having failed to follow the norms, the BCCI must face the action at the hands of the apex court.

But what the Supreme Court must ensure is that a proper administration is in place, which would ensure that the interests of millions of Indian fans are not downplayed. They have every right to see the best playing eleven on the field in action against England come January 15 when the ODIs begin.