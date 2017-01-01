Undeterred Mohammad Shami wishes Happy New Year with wife's picture and beautiful poem on love

The Indian pacer showed that he is not going to let religious fanatics dictate the way he wants to live his life.

by Pranjal Mech Breaking 01 Jan 2017, 19:09 IST

Na Sathi Hai Na Hamara Hai Koi Na Kisi Ke Hum Na Hamara Hai KoiPar Apko Dekh Kar Keh Sakte Hain Ek Pyarasa humsafar hai Koi Happy new Year pic.twitter.com/YzBJmkiqha — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 31, 2016

What’s the story?

Not one to shy away from the challenge of bowling against the best of batsmen, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is proving that he is not going to allow socio-religious norms dictate the way he wants to live his life.

Despite the controversy surrounding his Facebook post that portrayed his wife and himself barely dying down, Shami posted another picture of the couple on Twitter on the occasion of the New Year, throwing a virtual open challenge to religious fanatics who have a problem accepting women as holding equal rights in the society.

In case you didn’t know....

A controversy erupted on Christmas Day after Shami had posted an image of himself with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook which attracted a lot of derogatory comments from religious fanatics and clerics as they believed that Hasin was not ‘properly dressed’ as per Islamic traditions and teachings.

Shami took to Twitter to silence those who raised objections to the picture and understandably got support from a number of celebrities who put their weight behind Shami and now, the Indian pacer has made it pretty clear that he is not afraid to speak his mind on the matter.

The heart of the matter

Wishing people on the occasion of New Year’s day, Shami posted a beautiful poem showing his love for his wife along with the couple’s picture. He also posted another couple of Tweets wishing everyone peace and contentment for the year ahead.

Let’s pray for a year with new Peace and Contentment,new Fortune and Friends God bless you throughout 2017 Have an unforgettable New Year — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 1, 2017

Happy new year pic.twitter.com/fKgWynDw7l — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 31, 2016

What next?

While many commented in support of the Indian pacer, there were, as to expected, a few number of tweets that were not in good measure and another war of words have already broken out on the micro-blogging site.

Sportskeeda’s take

No one has the right to dictate the terms of someone else’s life and Shami has shown that he is not going to let haters affect how he wants to lead his. We commend Shami for the brave step and hope the sporting fraternity, as well as the fans, back him in his open war against the social media trolls.