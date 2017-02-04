USA batsman Fahad Babar left ICC Americas squad midway to return home because of immigration worries

The 24-year-old is disappointed to miss out on the remainder of the tournament.

by Umaima Saeed News 04 Feb 2017, 23:45 IST

The Karachi-born batsman shifted to USA at the age of 14 and is considered a top player in US Cricket

What’s the story?

In the wake of the latest order from new US President, Donald Trump, which blocked entry to people from several Muslim countries for 90 days, USA batsman Fahad Babar had to leave the ICC Americas squad midway to return home. The fear of not getting back home safe forced him to give up on an opportunity he worked hard to earn.

The Pakistani national expressed disappointment of leaving the tour midway after having worked very hard to get selected.

Extra Cover: Mo Farah rips into Donald Trump's new travel ban policy in the United States

“Cricket is a mental game and you have to be mentally fit enough to play the game and I think it affected me a little bit in my performance. I worked really hard to get into the ICC Americas team. Unfortunately, it's not my time right now. That's what I can say and I will work hard in the future to get another opportunity. It's disappointing but it's life and you have to be strong sometimes to get through this," he was quoted as saying on ESPN Cricinfo.

In case you didn’t know...

Babar is a Pakistan national who qualified to play for USA under the ICC's seven-year residency rule. He left Barbados on Wednesday night after his team’s loss to Jamaica and landed in Chicago on Thursday morning.

The 24-year-old came to the USA as a 14-year old and represented the USA U-19 team in 2011 before debuting in the senior team in 2013. He is considered one of USA's most consistent batsmen.

The heart of the matter

Currently, the US travel ban applies to nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. However, the list may be expanded and nationals from other Muslim countries do not want to risk themselves.

Extra Cover: USOC say foreign athletes not affected by Trump travel ban

Since the cricketer is from Pakistan, which is a Muslim country, he decided to take caution. Babar's departure leaves the team with 13 available players from their initial 15. And no replacement player has been named for him yet.

What’s next?

The ban on Pakistani nationals entering USA has not been implemented, but reports suggest that it could be implemented soon. Babar’s USA team do not play a match till May this year, hence he has ample time to come back and represent his adopted country.

Sportskeeda’s take

Cricket and other sports have been affected by politics for a long time. But having to leave a tournament midway in danger of not getting home safe is the first of its kind. The Karachi-born batsman may have to wait until USA's next international competition to resume cricket.