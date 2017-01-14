Video: Angry RP Singh throws fan's mobile when asked for a selfie

A shocking gesture from RP Singh marred an otherwise joyous occasion for Gujarat.

by Umaima Saeed Video 14 Jan 2017, 16:26 IST

While he scalped his 300th First-class wicket during the Ranji Trophy final between Gujarat and Mumbai, Rudra Pratap Singh has hit the news again, this time for the wrong reasons.

In what could be called an act of complete arrogance, left-arm quick RP Singh was seen snatching and throwing a fan’s mobile phone on the ground after he was asked for a selfie.

In a video uploaded on YouTube from the 4th day’s play of the Ranji Trophy final, the Gujarat pacer was approached by a little fan in the stands of the Holkar Stadium for a selfie. The kid, who extended his hands through the barricades, can be heard saying ‘photo please, ek selfie lelo, aaj toh hume Gujarat ko support karna padega.’ (Please click a selfie of us from my phone, today we will support Gujarat for you)

Singh is then seen snatching the mobile phone from the kid, and throwing it inside the boundary line. This was reportedly his second act of indiscipline in the same game. Earlier on day 3 of the finals, news of him showing the middle finger to a fan emerged.

RP Singh was instrumental in Gujarat winning the Ranji Trophy

Singh played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and played a pivotal role in India’s ICC World Twenty20 triumph under the captainship of MS Dhoni. The 32-year-old played his last international game in 2011 against England at Cardiff. He has played for 4 different teams in the IPL and has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket. At the age of 30, he was one of the leaders in Gujarat's title-winning campaign in the Vijay Hazare tournament in the 2015-16 season.

Singh’s 4 wickets in the finals may have finally ended Gujarat’s quest of winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title, but such an impudent act by a former India international may come under the officials’ scanner.