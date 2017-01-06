Virat Kohli adresses Bangalore's mass molestation issue through a video on Twitter

Here is what Kohli has to say regarding the mass molestation which occurred in Bangalore.

What’s the Story?

This country should be safe & equal for all. Women shouldn't be treated differently. Let's stand together & put an end to such pathetic acts pic.twitter.com/bD0vOV2I2P — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

India’s Test captain Virat Kohli opened up about the recent mass molestation issue that occurred on the busy streets of Bangalore on New Year’s eve night. Kohli, who took to social media platform Twitter to express his grief, was extremely shocked at the incident and expressed his disgust at the perpetrators. He felt that the incident was extremely disturbing and it was cowardly of the people standing around not to help the women in need at that time. He went on to speak about how it’s a girls choice to wear whatever type of clothes she wants.

In case you didn’t know...

As thousands of people flocked to MG Road, which is the busiest and biggest commercial stretch in Bangalore to celebrate the dawn of the New Year, many women present among the celebrations were molested and groped by the unruly men at the venue. Shockingly, there was no FIR filed for the case which had clear video evidence of the women being molested and stalked. Earlier today, the Police Chief event went to say that the incident did not occur since there is not enough evidence to prove the same.

The heart of the matter

Change your thinking and the world will change around you. pic.twitter.com/FinDIYv2aV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

There have been a lot of reactions pouring in from all over the country regarding this incident, and a lot of cricketers have taken to social media platforms as well to express their grief and disbelief.

Kohli, who is tipped to become the captain of India’s limited overs sides after MS Dhoni stepped down, felt that the country needs to change its thinking and treat men and women in the same way, be respectful and treat everyone with compassion.

What’s next?

Following the unfortunate and disgraceful incident on the night of 31st, there are a number of protests which have been planned out in the city in order to raise awareness on this serious issue and attract the attention of the police officials and politicians.

Sportskeeda’s take

Virat Kohli was completely right in what he said in his two short videos, and just like he said, we as a country need to change our thinking. We cannot afford to allow such incidents to take place in the future and need to take a stand against the people who think its okay to act in such a disgusting and unruly way.