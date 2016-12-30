Virat Kohli clears the speculation surrounding his engagement on Twitter

Indian Test captain took to Twitter to respond to several news outlets claiming that Kohli and Anushka are engaged.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 30 Dec 2016, 10:56 IST

Kohli has rubbished reports of his engagement

What’s the story?

Indian media outlets went crazy over the engagement of Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma but the Indian Test captain silenced those rumours once and for all as he took to Twitter.

The 28-year-old wasted no time in responding to the rumours as he not only confirmed that he and Anushka weren’t engaged but that everyone would be informed if they were.

" we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple... (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

In case you didn’t know...

Following India’s 4-0 win over England, Virat Kohli was in Uttarakhand, spending some well deserved time off, along with Anushka and the pair even reportedly spent Christmas together in the state. The pair were spotted at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun and that sent the rumour mills into over drive.

Although Kohli was in the state in his first official visit since being announced as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by the state’s tourism department, that didn’t stop the speculation from spreading like wildfire.

And yesterday, several media outlets, including News18, Mumbai Mirror and several others reported that the pair were going to get engaged on January 1, with India Today going one better and claiming that the couple have secretly gotten engaged.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the pair started seeing each other in 2013, speculation has been rife about their rumoured relationship and the news about their engagement came on the back of the fact that Amitabh Bachchan has arrived at the Dehradun airport with his wife, in order to supposedly attend the pair’s engagement.

A local daily even reported that the pair were going to host Bachchan and thus began the rumours that have been swirling about the supposed engagement of Kohli and Anushka. The pair have been spotted together several times and the most recent one has suddenly piqued everyone’s interest.

What's next?

Ever since the speculations surrounding the pair’s engagement began circulating, there were those who believed that they were just that, rumours. Yesterday, a spokesperson for Anushka Sharma denied the rumours and called them baseless, according to India Today and now Kohli’s tweets that the pair aren’t engaged should stop the rumour mills from spinning at least for a while.

Sportskeeda’s take

Following the wedding of an Indian cricketer with a Bollywood actress (Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech), the spotlight has definitely been on Virat and Anushka and as Sportskeeda earlier reported the news of media outlets going crazy over the supposed engagement, the rumours have been put to rest.

While Kohli’s tweet seems to suggest that he is in a relationship with Anushka, which itself, hasn’t been very clear, it certainly highlights the media’s urgency to report a rumour at the cost of its accuracy isn’t coming to an end anytime soon.