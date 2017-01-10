Virat Kohli removed as Adidas brand ambassador

The Indian captain's Adidas contract was signed in early 2014 and was up for renewal last month

by Tushar Garg News 10 Jan 2017, 17:54 IST

Kohli and Adidas finally decided to part ways(Image credits: Adidas)

What’s the story?

Adidas has not renewed its endorsement contract with Virat Kohli. The contract was signed in early 2014 and was up for renewal last month. “It (The decision to not renew the contract) was an amicable decision made by both parties,” said an anonymous source familiar with the development.

Adidas will, however, continue the brand’s association with cricket through its assets and sporting gear.

In case you didn’t know...

Brand Virat Kohli is one of the biggest celebrity brands in the country today. At present Kohli endorses 17 brands. Tissot, Manyavar, Punjab National Bank, and MRF Tyres are just some of the popular brands endorsed by the Indian skipper. Not long ago, smartphone manufacturer Gionee had signed up Kohli as the new face of its campaign.

The heart of the matter

The 28-year-old is hot property for marketing at present. Kohli’s bold personality and his never-say-die attitude have captivated the minds and hearts of Indian youngsters and the Indian captain is a role model and an icon in its true sense.

The Delhi batsman’s exploits with the bat in 2016 have been quite unbelievable as well. Kohli scored around 3600 runs at an astonishing average of close to 95 last calendar year.

With the kind of impact Kohli is having on the field and off it, the decision to not renew the Indian skipper’s endorsement contract by Adidas is definitely surprising.

What next?

Kohli will hope to continue his stellar run in the new year as well. His first assignment will be captaining the Indian side against England in the limited overs series beginning January 15.

Meanwhile, German sportswear manufacturers Adidas will continue its association with the sport in the country. Indian athletes like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and many others use the German brand’s sporting gear.

Sportskeeda’s take

Adidas acknowledged that Kohli’s association added a lot of value and helped them grow as a brand. This implies that the relationship did not end on a sour note. The decision to not renew the contract was taken by both the parties.

Adidas and Kohli are big names in the sporting industry and both are evolved enough to take decisions in their best interest.