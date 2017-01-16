Virat Kohli shares batting secrets

The Indian captain spoke about his famed strokes and the batting adjustments he made to excel.

by RahulKargal Opinion 16 Jan 2017, 15:41 IST

Virat Kohli averaged a whopping 86.50 across all formats in 2016

Virat Kohli has turned into a phenomenon.

Bowlers struggle to dismiss him, captain are at a loss of ideas and analysts are in awe of his “wagon-wheel”.

When Kohli finished 2016 with 2,595 runs across all formats at a whopping average of 86.50, he got tongues wagging. And he’s picked up from where he left last year as he pummelled 8 boundaries and 5 sixes en route to a sparkling 122 against England at Pune in the opening ODI of the series.

The fans and connoisseurs, for their part, have their own say about what makes the man special. While those acquainted with the game credit a combination of talent and hard work to the success attained by the Indian skipper, fans might be tempted to pick raw talent.

In a recent conversation with former England captain Nasser Hussain for BCCI.TV and News18, Virat Kohli shared the secrets of his batting and the versatility that he brings to the game. And in doing so, he dispels all perceptions about his abilities.

On the prolific run in 2016

Popular perception: His fitness has improved and therefore, his game as well.

Virat Kohli: ”My stance was pretty closed. My toe wasn’t moving towards point. Instead, it was moving towards cover-point. (Also), I was too side-on, I didn’t have too much room for shoulder movement due to which I was late (in playing strokes).”

“I did drills in the nets. I had my movements recorded from a side-on angle. (I found that) my hip was side-on. I (then) divided my stance for better balance.”

“In Australia, I was a foot outside my crease and they couldn’t hit my pads.”

“I batted for 3 hours a day, I started getting cramps (from it) but I wanted to tune my head to batting.”

Verdict: While there have been several depictions on popular media displaying Kohli’s penchant for fitness, there’s clearly been more to his evolution than mere fitness.

On Bat speed

Popular perception: He’s had to work at it.

Virat Kohli: “Bat speed is natural, but more towards the on-side. I worked on of-side to play more. It’s a minor adjustment to my grip. When hitting a slog, I adjust my grip. I go deep in my crease, open my bat face to hit through point. Adjusting a little in grip (helps me) and people don’t pick it up. It gives me a lot more.”

Verdict: His bat speed has marveled one and all. You always felt that this was a natural tenet. Here, the Indian skipper lays the matter to rest.

On Premeditating strokes

Popular perception: Virat Kohli plays on the merit of every ball.

Virat Kohli: “For conventional players, who don’t slog, it is important to pre-meditate a bit. I nominate my areas – point, covers, square-mid-wicket and straight down the ground are my four main areas. I don’t think of too many shots. When the ball falls, my body is already there.”

Verdict: Picking spots in the field surely does not amount to pre-meditating. Instead, it’s a smart way of playing to your strengths and hoodwinking the opposition.

On his ability to hit yorkers

Popular perception: Practice, loads of it.

Virat Kohli: “It’s all about having loose wrists. I always had that flexibility in my writs. I watch the ball and keep hands loose.”

Verdict: While practice does help, Kohli’s confession that he’s a natural in this department is bound to give bowlers a headache now.

On being branded the “run chase expert”

Popular perception: l acquired it in time.

Virat Kohli: “We keep looking for goals in life. As humans we look to achieve something. It’s an opportunity for me to look at the score board and do something thats in my control. When chasing, you understand just what you need to do. You nominate a bowler you need to take on and I believe in myself. The opposition’s captain keeps guessing when I will explode. I read the body language of the opposition and look to finish the game two to three overs before. I thrive in situations when targets are over 300.”

On his failures in England

Popular perception: Kohli had a flaw in his technique and if James Anderson is to be believed, England had superior bowlers

Virat Kohli: “I put too much pressure going into that tour of England, saying I have to score. I was desperate to score in England and when you can’t prepare mentally, you start going down. Even people who don’t have a good technique can score well with a good mindset. I kept looking for the in-swinger and I couldn’t play the out-swinger.”

Verdict: It was a case of mind over matter and Kohli, over time, has proved that with a strong mindset miracles can be accomplished.

