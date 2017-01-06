Virat Kohli takes over as India's limited-overs captain

by Reuters 06 Jan 2017, 17:02 IST

Cricket - India v England - Fourth Test cricket match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - 11/12/16. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his double century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Virat Kohli has taken over from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as India's limited-overs captain, becoming his country's skipper in all three formats of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Friday.

Kohli's first assignment as captain of the limited-overs squads will be three one-dayers and three Twenty20 Internationals against England beginning on Jan. 15.

Dhoni has been named as wicketkeeper in both the one-day and Twenty20 squads.

Kohli, 28, assumed the test captaincy following Dhoni's retirement from the longest format of the game in late 2014.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

India Twenty20 squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh DDhoni (wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh, Lokesh Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)