Virat Kohli in Uttarakhand to promote tourism in the state with Anushka Sharma

Headlines simply seem to follow Kohli everywhere he goes

Virat Kohli is winning plenty of hearts on the field with his performances and off it he is certainly making plenty of waves. After extending India’s unbeaten run in Tests to 18 matches and beating England 4-0, the Indian Test captain was spotted in Uttarakhand with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Kohli and Anushka, who are reportedly to be in a relationship, spent Christmas together in the state after they were spotted on Saturday at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun. The Indian Test captain was announced as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by the state’s tourism department earlier this year and this was his first visit to the state since then.

The arrival of the 28-year-old, who has been in sublime form for India scoring over 2,500 runs across all formats and leading the side to an unbeaten year in Tests also prompted the chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat to tweet about their arrival in the state.

Unsurprisingly, the message welcoming the pair was also used to promote tourism in the state, which is renowned for having plenty of holiday destinations.

The rumours surrounding the relationship status of Virat Kohli have certainly been swirling for a while now and this recent picture of him and Anushka Sharma over Christmas adds further credence to the popular belief that the pair are indeed seeing each other even if they are yet to publicly admit to their relationship.

Kohli and Anushka at the Jolly Grant airport (Image Credit: APH Images)

If Kohli has dominated the headlines off the field with this trip to Uttarakhand and being spotted with Anushka at Yuvraj Singh’s wedding with Hazel Keech, on the field, he has had a year that many cricketers would dream of.

2016 is a year that will not be forgotten quickly by either Virat Kohli or his fans as he has enjoyed a great time across all formats. He is all set to end the calendar year with not just his personal-best tally of runs in a year but also with most runs of any batsman in international cricket in 2016 and the second-best by an Indian batsman in a year.

Overall, courtesy of his record-breaking performance in the Indian Premier League in which he scored 973 runs, Kohli looks set to end the year with a scarcely believable tally of 3,538 runs in 2016 at an incredible average and strengthening his credentials as one of the best batsmen in the world.