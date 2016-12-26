Virat Kohli's open letter will inspire you to make bold decisions

Kohli has shown the willingness to take risks on the field

Australian legend Shane Warne often speaks about the preparedness to lose in order to win big. One of the biggest adherents to the iconic leg-spinner’s brand of positive thinking is Indian Test captain Virat Kohli. After taking over the mantle from MS Dhoni, the star batsman has led his team to a national record of 18 unbeaten matches.

In an open letter, the 28-year old has urged his fellow countrymen not to shy away from making bold decisions whilst revealing his mindset during the highly commendable fourth-innings effort in the 2014 Adelaide Test.

Kohli writes, “Somehow, people believe I know exactly what I am doing, that I know for sure how my decisions are going to turn out. And given the recent successes on the pitch, that belief is now probably sweeping the nation. But here’s the truth: I don’t. When I am about to make a decision that goes against convention, I don't know if it's all going to turn out fine. I don't know if I am going to succeed. I really don't.”

He adds, “But what I do know is, no matter how bold or scary it may seem; when the time comes, I have got to make that move. I have to set my fears aside and take the plunge. Like at the Adelaide test, exactly 2 years ago. Instead of settling for a draw against the Australians, we pushed for a win. And lost. We could have changed history that day, but we didn't.”

It was the first Test of a 4-match series in Australia and Kohli had to step in for an injured Dhoni. Upon losing the toss on a batting-friendly Adelaide surface, he watched the hosts pile on 517 at more than 4 per over before finally declaring their innings. Unfazed by scoreboard pressure, the Delhi batsman led India’s reply with a stirring century.

With a 73-run lead, the Aussies motored along to 290 in their second innings and announced an overnight declaration at the start of the fifth day. On a rapidly deteriorating pitch, most captains would have gone for the safer option of playing out for a draw. However, Kohli opted to make a bold statement by going after the stiff target of 364.

Despite Nathan Lyon having plenty of rough outside the off-stump to take advantage of, the right-hander showed the way with a masterful ton. Ably assisted by the dependable Murali Vijay, he took India very close to the total. However, his dismissal effectively ended the visitors’ hopes and Australia eked out a 48-run victory.

‘Do not regret the move one bit’

Though his team had fallen at the threshold, Kohli’s aggressive intent won plaudits from numerous former cricketers and captains. It has been over 2 years since that Test. But, he still does not have any second thoughts about his decision to push for a victory.

The fierce competitor in him believes, “But do I regret making that move? Not one bit. In fact, I would do exactly the same thing all over again if I had to. And not just in cricket. Because, trust me, there is only one thing worse than living with the consequences of making a bald move: the regret of not making one.”

With 2017 less than a week away, his message reads, “So, here’s my mantra for the New Year. I will do what I have always done — follow my instincts and make my own choices...kyunki, kise pata kal hum kaun si manzil, kaun se mukaam paayenge? Par ek baat zaroor hai - agar bold nahin khelenge toh kabhi na jaan paayenge.”