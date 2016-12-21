Virat Kohli's Test success has put pressure on MS Dhoni's ODI captaincy, feels Sourav Ganguly

While their Test team is ranked number one, India’s ODI side is at third

With Virat Kohli leading India to an unbeaten streak of 18 Tests as well as five successive series victories, the debate surrounding the limited-overs captaincy has intensified. Former skipper Sourav Ganguly believes that MS Dhoni’s captaincy position has come under threat.

During a chat with Aaj Tak, he termed the upcoming white-ball series against England as a ‘critical one’ for the 35-year old wicket-keeper batsman and expected the selectors to start planning accordingly for the 2019 World Cup.

When asked about the captaincy conundrum, Ganguly felt, “While it is a justified question and I am sure Virat's Test success will put pressure on the selectors, I think Virat will have to wait (for some time). He will become the captain in ODIs too one day and it's just a matter of when. But the selectors will mull who they see as captain in the 2019 World Cup and then plan accordingly. I feel the (limited-overs) England series will be critical for Dhoni.”

India are fresh off a 4-0 victory against England in the Test series and should be eager to continue the momentum when the white-ball leg begins from January 15. The three ODIs will be followed by a 3-match T20I series. With the Champions Trophy set to take place in June, the six limited-overs contests serve as the only preparation for the tournament as five Tests (1 against Bangladesh and 4 against Australia) also remain in the home season.

While their Test team has blossomed into a well-oiled unit under Kohli’s leadership, India’s ODI side does not quite possess a settled look to it. Considering the heavy workload, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were rested from their previous 50-overs series against New Zealand (which India won 3-2). It remains to be seen if the hosts play their full strength outfit for the limited-overs series against England.

Also Read: Kapil Dev feels that MS Dhoni should continue as ODI skipper

The 28-year old Kohli continues to be the fulcrum of the white-ball teams and him taking over the reins might present India with two advantages. As evidenced by his Test form, he does even better as a captain while Dhoni could bat higher up the order just like his younger days. According to another former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, the transition may not happen soon.

Azharuddin predicted, “The England ODIs will be important. But if you ask me, I feel the selectors won't go against Dhoni at this stage. Yes, Virat's success in Tests will make him a strong candidate but the selectors will have to phase him in with full conviction keeping in mind Dhoni's record. But we will see which way it goes before the Champions Trophy in June.“

More pertinently, Dhoni had earlier expressed his desire to keep playing until the 2019 World Cup with his gaze firmly placed at adding yet another ICC trophy to his already glowing cabinet of tournament success.