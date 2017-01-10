Virender Sehwag earned Rs. 30 lakhs through his tweets

Virender Sehwag has proved that he is an entertainer both on and off the field.

by Sounak Mullick News 10 Jan 2017, 14:30 IST

Virender Sehwag at a media event



What's the story?

Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag has been a very busy man on the social network, especially in the past 1 year entertaining everyone with his hilarious Tweets to wish cricketers on their Birthdays. The “Nawab of Najafgarh” has a humongous following on Twitter and has also earned the title of “Twitter Boss” for his witty comments.

The unknown fact is that he has also earned quite a lot of money through his Twitter handle, as per his verdict, he has pocketed a mammoth Rs. 30 lakhs from various brands who pay him to Tweet.

As per the reports of the Hindustan Times, Sehwag said, "I have, in the last six months, made around Rs 30 lakh through my tweets."

In case you didn’t know.....

As a matter of fact, fans wait for his funny birthday tweets to cricketers and celebrities, and he never disappoints them as he comes up new humorous comments each and every time. The former right-handed attacking batsman joined Twitter in 2009, and currently has more than 8.19 followers on the site and the numbers are increasing day by day.

Recently, a Tweet of his backfired as he mistook a name of a news channel of the same name for the airline and was trolled back pretty unexpectedly. A news website named Emirates 24/7, based in UAE informed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was replaced by Virat Kohli for the limited overs format but displayed the image of Sushant Singh Rajput (who played the role of Dhoni in the biopic) instead of the cricketer.

@virendersehwag No worries, we've got your back. We look forward to your next flight with us. @Emirates247 pic.twitter.com/lTzWQWeYFZ — Emirates airline (@emirates) January 8, 2017

Heart of the matter

This goes to show the power of social media. The social media has been the reason behind the rise of many stars in various different fields. And Mr. Sehwag is its latest sensation, who has the power to set fire within 140 characters.

Twitter is not the only website where he entertains the common folk, Sehwag simultaneously works as a humourist on YouTube channel named “Viru ke Funde.”

Sportskeeda’s take

Virender Sehwag has entertained cricket lovers all over the world during his playing by virtue of his hard hitting and won many matches for India. He is no exception after retirement, he has continuously made everyone laugh by his online activities and we are waiting for much more to come in the future.

Tweet speak

Here are some of the funniest Tweets made by the former cricketer:

On Yuvraj Singh’s birthday

Other people Deposit- In Banks.

Yuvraj Singh Deposit- In Stands.

Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12 .May you keep hitting sixes in every field. pic.twitter.com/bLmBM33CDR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2016

On Kapil Dev’s birthday

Stressed out,Go Just chill,

Feeling ill ,Go Take a pill,

In mood for Tabadtod Cricket ,Go watch KAPIL.

Happy Birthday @therealkapildev paaji pic.twitter.com/pvsN6IGwuS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 6, 2017

On Sourav Ganguly’s birthday