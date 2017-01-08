Virender Sehwag tries to troll news website, gets trolled instead

In trying to point out a mistake, the former Indian opener became the victim on Twitter as he committed a mistake himself.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 08 Jan 2017, 19:28 IST

Sehwag didn’t have the last laugh on this occasion

What’s the story?

Ever since he hung up his cricket shoes, Virender Sehwag has still provided plenty of entertainment with his comments on Twitter. But his latest comment on Twitter has backfired on the former Indian opener as he was trolled by Emirates airlines after he mistook a news website of the same name for the airline.

It all started when Emirates 24|7, a news website based out of UAE reported the news that MS Dhoni was replaced by Virat Kohli as India’s limited-overs captain with an image of Sushant Singh Rajput (who played the role of Dhoni in his biopic) instead of the wicketkeeper.

That prompted Sehwag to respond back with a picture of someone who looked like him and incorrectly mistook the news website for Emirates airlines. And it didn’t take long for the official Emirates airline handle to correct him and reassure him that he will not be mistaken for someone else.

.@Emirates247 I am flying with you in a while , hope you don't allow him to board instead of me. pic.twitter.com/arF5WZ7qEf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 7, 2017

@virendersehwag No worries, we've got your back. We look forward to your next flight with us. @Emirates247 pic.twitter.com/lTzWQWeYFZ — Emirates airline (@emirates) January 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

MS Dhoni may be 35 but he showed that he is still a master when it comes to the element of surprise as he announced his decision to step down from limited-overs captaincy when it was least expected, just days before the squad for the ODI and T20I series against England was announced.

Virat Kohli was then officially announced as his successor when the limited-overs squad was announced on Friday and the UAE-based news website were merely reporting that fact when they made an error with regards to their image.

The heart of the matter

Sehwag has certainly stolen plenty of headlines with his witty banter and humorous wishes on Twitter but this was one time when he didn’t have the last laugh. He mistook the news website for the airlines of the same name and that meant that the hunter became the hunted.

While he has been at the centre of many trolls, this perhaps is the first time that the former Indian opener was the one being trolled and it all happened after he was trying to point out a mistake committed by the news website in the first place.

What next?

After finishing 2016 with an unbeaten side in Tests, the first challenge for Kohli in the limited-overs begins with the three-match ODI series against England which begins on January 15 in Pune. He will be looking to take his impressive Test form into the shorter formats with the help of some veterans and bright young talents.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Sehwag has provided plenty of entertainment on Twitter, he needs to be more careful next time so as to not become the victim. While all of this can be taken in good taste, this incident might force the former Indian opener to be more cautious when he is trying to be witty.