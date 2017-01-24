Pakistani legends heap high praise on Virat Kohli's work ethic

The trio of Saqlain Mushtaq, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar urged the Pakistani youngsters to become more disciplined in their training.

What’s the story?

Former Pakistani greats Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq and Shoaib Akhtar have heaped praise on Indian captain Virat Kohli’s fitness regime and discipline, and urged the Pakistani youngsters to follow the Indian’s way of training.



In case you didn’t know…



Kohli, in the form of his life, recently helped his team chase down 350 with Kedar Jadhav for company in the first ODI against England at Pune. His childhood coach recently revealed the kind of diet he has been going through for the last few years, giving prime importance to his training in order to become the best in the world.

He also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in successful chases in ODIs, and now has the second best average in successful chases for any batsman who has scored more than 1000 runs.



The heart of the matter

The trio, present as a panel during a TV programme in Pakistan, spoke at length about Kohli’s form and fitness, lambasting their own players for the lack of intent.

Saqlain Mushtaq revealed, how he once went to Kohli and asked why the batsman was eating corn on the cob instead of a proper meal. The 28-year old responded that he doesn’t eat rice or roti - and has been doing so for the last five years.



They discussed how he goes into practice first and comes out last, is always energetic even during light training sessions, and has inculcated discipline in his life. Mushtaq said that Kohli once told him that whatever 10-12 years of his life as an international cricketer, he wants to enjoy and be the best.

Wasim Akram then said that Kohli knows nothing is easy and understands his goal, careful about what he takes inside his body.

Akhtar remembers how a “reckless” young Kohli transformed himself by assessing his game and bringing more awareness into his batting. Now, the Indian captain knows how to accelerate when required, and become a pinch hitter.

While speaking about the Pakistani players, the trio said that they were disappointed at how the team wasn’t showing the same application as its Indian counterparts. They urged the team to be more open to seniors and ask for help, the same way Kohli goes to Sachin, or the entire team flocks to Sunil Gavaskar when he comes to watch the team play.

What’s next?

For Kohli, the graph continues to grow further up, as he gears up for his next big challenge, both as a player and captain: the Champions Trophy. For the Pakistani team, the immediate point of focus is the ongoing Australia series, after which the team travel to the West Indies.



Sportskeeda’s take



The Pakistani greats, true in their assessment of Kohli, have given the Pakistani players something to ponder about. With the rest of the Indian team following suit and fitness being given more importance in now, some of the Pakistan team players, who have been part of the squad for years now, will have to put their hand up and guide the rest of the players in the future.