We look up to Virat Kohli and enjoy playing under him, says KL Rahul

The Indian opener also appreciated the intensity with which Kohli plays the game.

by Tushar Garg News 18 Jan 2017, 20:54 IST

Kohli has taken the art of batsmanship to a whole new level

What’s the story?

India’s opening batsman KL Rahul has acknowledged that the team cherishes playing under Virat Kohli. "He (Virat Kohli) has led by example and he has always gone out and got the job done. We look up to Virat and enjoy playing under him," said the 24-year-old batsman.

"We see how Virat builds his innings and his energy and enthusiasm for the game. He gives us feedback and tells us what to do in order to get better," added the Karnataka batsman.

In case you didn’t know...

Kohli has shown a lot of belief in his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate’s ability as an opener. Rahul has enjoyed a long run in the playing XI under Kohli’s leadership and has made full use of the confidence entrusted in him by his skipper.

The young batsman has been a prolific run-getter for India and has accrued international centuries in all three formats of the game.

The heart of the matter

Kohli has completed a seamless transition since taking over as the captain of the Indian limited overs squad from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Expressing his views on Kohli’s style of leadership, Rahul appreciated the intensity with which the new Indian captain plays the game.

The Karnataka batsman admitted that batting spots in the team are up for grabs and there are plenty of players staking their claim for the same. But Rahul asserted his love for such challenges stating that situations like these motivate him to come back stronger and perform better.

What’s next?

Though India registered an emphatic win in the first ODI, Rahul personally did not have a good game. The 24-year-old would like to bounce back in the second ODI at Cuttack on 19 January.

With the Champions Trophy coming up later this year and numerous players vying for the coveted opening slot, the Karnataka batsman would like to seal the spot for himself with some noteworthy performances.

Sportskeeda’s Take

A captain must set an example himself before asking his team to follow. Kohli is the perfect epitome of this phrase. The Delhiite’s superlative performances with the bat have inspired other players to raise the bar of their capabilities.

Kohli’s ability to do whatever it takes, even in arduous situations, to win matches for his team is phenomenal and that has won hearts all over the world.