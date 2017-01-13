West Indies Cricket Board rejects offer to play in Pakistan

The last time Pakistan hosted a full tour was back in 2009.

by Sounak Mullick News 13 Jan 2017, 15:13 IST

Pakistan and West Indies in action during a T20 match

What's the story?

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has rejected the offer to tour Pakistan for a two-off T20 series in Lahore later this year, owing to various security issues. It is reported that the players from the Caribbean are not ready to play in the Asian country and they will not even send their security delegation to inspect the security conditions in the country.

As per the reports of Pakistantribe.com, the Federation of International Cricket Association (FICA) stated, “FICA had vehemently opposed to the tour, but after the PCB rejected their report and called them contrary, FICA once again stressed the players not to go to Pakistan.”

In reply to such bitter words from the FICA, the Pakistan Cricket Board was in no mood to accept things in a calm manner and made a strong statement in a press release, stating, “FICA has done the great disservice to the cause of cricket in general and Pakistan cricket in particular by advising players not to play in the PSL final in Lahore next March because of ‘security reasons’.”

In case you didn’t know....

The Chairman of PCB’s Executive Committee Najam Sethi had previously asked the West Indies Cricket Board for a T20 series, but according to the WICB, they stated that they are a part of the FICA and is bound to trust their report.

Previously, the FICA has also said in a report that the level of risk in Pakistan is at an extremely elevated state and also informed that an acceptable standard of participant security and safety cannot be expected or guaranteed.

The heart of the matter

The last time a team visited Pakistan for a full series was in 2009 when Sri Lankan players were attacked by terrorists. Since then, Pakistan has been deprived of hosting any international matches. This rejection now makes it the third instance that a visiting team has declined a possible international tour to Pakistan after Sri Lanka and Ireland. The increasing amount of tension between Pakistan and other nations of the world is also a major factor and adds to the threat of visitors.

What's next?

The Chairman of Pakistan Task Team is due to have a visit to the country on January 29 to see the developments in Pakistan. The final of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 7, 2017.

Sportskeedas Take

It is quite disappointing that the cricket crazy nation has been barred from international Cricket for so many years now; though it is in the best interests of the Cricket fraternity to protect the players from any danger while touring Pakistan. Hopefully, the scenario in the country changes and becomes safe to host International matches in the near future.