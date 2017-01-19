What goes through the mind of AB de Villiers while batting

Let's see what goes on in the mind of AB de Villiers when he bats.

@AashishCalla by Aashish Calla Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jan 2017, 20:28 IST

AB de Villiers. A supreme talent. An enigma. A genius. Call him whatever you prefer, but what doesn’t change with the adjective used to describe him is the truth that he is the most innovative batsman of this generation. When on song, even the best bowlers in the world are clueless about what to do next to stop him from wreaking havoc on their team.

He delightfully mixes an orthodox approach to batting with such outrageously unorthodox stroke-play that cricket experts are unable to find proper cricketing terms to describe it. Have you ever wondered what would be going on in the mind of such a player when he is on strike and the bowler is running in to bowl?

Let’s see what goes on in AB’s mind in such a situation:

#5 Where’s the loudest cheer coming from:

“AB…AB…AB…” is something we have all got used to hearing whenever this man comes out to bat in limited overs cricket. His fan following at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, where he plays all his home games in the IPL, is unparalleled. It is said that the noise reverberates there because of the stadium’s design, and thus, feels much louder than it actually is.

AB with his penchant for playing unorthodox shots, must surely be thinking about the section of the crowd that is cheering the loudest for him, and treating them with a big six. The more the noise, the more the sixes, and the section that’s cheering the loudest will get the maximum chances of catching them.

And we’ve all seen him do this more often than not, haven’t we? As the volume from the stands grows louder, so do the energy at the crease and his adrenaline rush. Result – the ball goes soaring into the stands for the cheering crowd to get their hands on!