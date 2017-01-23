What if Jonty Rhodes had not run out Inzamam-ul-Haq in the 1992 World Cup?

Have you ever wondered what would have happened had Jonty Rhodes not run Inzamam-ul-Haq out in the 1992 World Cup with a dive?

One of the most iconic images of the 1992 World Cup

The date was 8 March 1992. Pakistan were playing South Africa in match 22 of the Bensen and Hedges World Cup in Brisbane. South Africa had scored 211 for 7 batting first and Pakistan’s target was reduced to 194 from 36 overs courtesy the controversial rain-rule that was used in the tournament.

It was the 31st over of the innings and Pakistan needed nearly 60 more runs to win with 8 wickets in hand. Skipper Imran Khan and young batting sensation Inzamam were at the crease and the match looked set for a tense finish. What happened next changed the way ODI cricket would be played, forever.

(Video Courtesy: haiderkaka YouTube Channel)

Inzamam tried to hit medium pacer Brian McMillan’s delivery to the leg side but the ball hit his pad and deflected towards backward point, where a certain youngster by the name of Jonty Rhodes was lurking. He picked up the ball and with Inzamam half way down the pitch, decided to do something that had never been seen before. He ran towards the stumps at the striker’s end and then flung himself towards them with the ball in his hand to run Inzamam out!

This act of brilliance changed the course of the game and South Africa won the match by 20 runs.

Limited overs cricket hasn’t been the same since, but have you ever wondered what would have happened if this incident never took place? What if Jonty Rhodes never ran Inzamam out in such spectacular fashion? Let’s see:

#5 Stealing singles from the circle would have been easier

Tapping the ball towards point or cover and setting off for a run was routine for batsmen before this run-out, since the only chance a fielder had of running the batsman out was with a direct hit.

A fielder who usually fields at backward point would tell you that the possibility of scoring a direct hit from there is lesser than that from mid-off or mid-on as a player doesn’t get a clear view of all three stumps. All that fielder sees is one stump and hence the batsmen are happy to take their chances in limited overs matches to steal a run from there.

This brilliant run out though, changed this perception as batsmen now know that a fielder doesn’t only have to rely on scoring a direct hit but can also outrun them to the stumps and then effect a run out without having to release the ball towards the stumps.

Life of batsmen intending to steal quick singles wouldn’t have become tougher had this magical run out never happened.