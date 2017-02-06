Who Said What: World reacts as Alastair Cook steps down from England Test captaincy

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity as Alastair Cook announced his decision.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 06 Feb 2017, 15:29 IST

Cook captained England in 59 Tests

After becoming England’s highest run-scorer in Tests, winning two Ashes as skipper, being awarded the CBE and 59 Tests as captain, Alastair Cook has stepped down from his role as England’s Test captain. The decision was announced after a meeting with ECB chairman Colin Graves and passed on to the selectors and England’s Director of Cricket, Andrew Strauss.

The 32-year-old’s decision to step down after becoming the most capped Test captain and England’s most prolific batsman now means that the search for England’s 80th Test captain has begun.

Speaking about his decision, Alastair Cook admitted it was a “huge honor” to captain his country and said that it was a hard decision for him to take.

“Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team. I’ve had time to reflect after the India series and this weekend I spoke to Colin Graves, the Chairman, to explain and offer my resignation.

“It’s a sad day personally in many ways but I want to thank everyone I’ve captained, all the coaches and support staff and, of course, the England supporters and the Barmy Army who follow us home and away and have given us unwavering support. Playing for England really is a privilege and I hope to carry on as a Test player, making a full contribution and helping the next England captain and the team, however, I can.”

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

Kevin Pietersen:

Stuart Broad:

Alex Tudor:

After 4 years as @englandcricket captain, 2 Ashes to his name as leader #AlistairCook can leave with his head held high. Well done mate — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 6, 2017

Watch #Cook score loads of runs, for me will get to #50 Test tons — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 6, 2017

Marcus North:

Hats off to Alistair Cook. A fantastic captain for @ECB_cricket

Only to lose 13 test matches under his leadership is a hell of a record. — Marcus North (@Marcus_North) February 6, 2017

Chris Tremlett:

Great job Cookie. Sad to see him step down but the decision wouldn't of come lightly. Can concentrate on scoring loads of runs now — Chris Tremlett (@ChrisTremlett33) February 6, 2017

Isa Guha: