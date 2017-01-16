Who Said What: World Reacts to Bangladesh's embarrassing loss to New Zealand in Wellington Test
Bangladesh were ahead for most part of the game.
New Zealand registered an unbelievable win over Bangladesh in the first Test at the Basin Reserve on Monday, despite trailing in the match for large parts, defeating the visitors by 7 wickets and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.
Here are the post match reactions:
Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim
“I am feeling much better. Could have been worse. There is some pain, and I will get through it. Obviously disappointing to lose the Test. The bowling let us down and we had some injuries. That could not help us either. The bowling is inexperienced and hopefully they will learn quickly. Hopefully, they will get better in Christchurch. We need to create pressure from both ends with the ball. Really happy for Shakib [for breaking the record for the highest score by a Bangladesh player], this was due for him,”
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson
Credit to Bangladesh, they put our bowlers under pressure [in the first innings]. We took some control in the second innings; they were unfortunate to lose Mushfiqur to a head injury. At the same time, we were good with the ball. It was damp and everyone was going to bowl[toss?]. Bangladesh to get to 600 was good, their bowlers then kept us honest for a long time. A lot of credit to Latham to get us close to parity in the first innings.
Tom Latham, Man of the Match
“Very pleasing to make a significant contribution. It was nice to bat longer. Those partnerships at the top of the order was crucial and we did not lose wickets in clusters. A couple of dropped catches does not help, but it's a tough seeing ground,”
Sourabh Malhotra
Abhishek Mukherjee
Venkat Parthasarathy
Harsha Bhogle
Gaurav Kalra
Mohammad Kaif
Tunku Varadarajan
Russel Arnold
Tom Moody
Aakash Chopra