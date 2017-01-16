Who Said What: World Reacts to Bangladesh's embarrassing loss to New Zealand in Wellington Test

Bangladesh were ahead for most part of the game.

Bangladesh entered the history books for all the wrong reasons on Monday

New Zealand registered an unbelievable win over Bangladesh in the first Test at the Basin Reserve on Monday, despite trailing in the match for large parts, defeating the visitors by 7 wickets and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Here are the post match reactions:

Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim

“I am feeling much better. Could have been worse. There is some pain, and I will get through it. Obviously disappointing to lose the Test. The bowling let us down and we had some injuries. That could not help us either. The bowling is inexperienced and hopefully they will learn quickly. Hopefully, they will get better in Christchurch. We need to create pressure from both ends with the ball. Really happy for Shakib [for breaking the record for the highest score by a Bangladesh player], this was due for him,”

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson

Credit to Bangladesh, they put our bowlers under pressure [in the first innings]. We took some control in the second innings; they were unfortunate to lose Mushfiqur to a head injury. At the same time, we were good with the ball. It was damp and everyone was going to bowl[toss?]. Bangladesh to get to 600 was good, their bowlers then kept us honest for a long time. A lot of credit to Latham to get us close to parity in the first innings.

Tom Latham, Man of the Match

“Very pleasing to make a significant contribution. It was nice to bat longer. Those partnerships at the top of the order was crucial and we did not lose wickets in clusters. A couple of dropped catches does not help, but it's a tough seeing ground,”

Sourabh Malhotra

Bangladesh, how can you lose by 7 wickets after scoring 595 in the first innings! — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 16, 2017

Abhishek Mukherjee

The #NZvBAN Test was too reminiscent of Bangladesh's first ever Test. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 16, 2017

Venkat Parthasarathy

Cricket is sometimes heart breaking. You score 595 in the 1st innings of a Test and lose the match by 7 wkts. Hard luck Bangladesh, Kudos NZ — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) January 16, 2017

Harsha Bhogle

Know I've been at it all morning but have been taken aback by this New Zealand win. What an effort! To believe you can when oppn makes 595! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 16, 2017

Gaurav Kalra

Bangladesh score 755 runs and lose the Test?? #NZvBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 16, 2017

Mohammad Kaif

Must be so difficult for Bangladesh to digest this.A draw would have been an honorable result after their1st innings effort & lead.#NZvBAN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 16, 2017

Tunku Varadarajan

Russel Arnold

Did not see that coming #NZvBAN Awesome @BLACKCAPS to win after conceding 595..well done King Kane!! Do feel for @BCBtigers #Beautyofcricket — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 16, 2017

Tom Moody

Brilliant unexpected win from @BLACKCAPS Kane Williamson showing his class with a quick fire 2nd innings hundred. #NZvBAN #class — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 16, 2017

Aakash Chopra