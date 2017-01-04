Who Said What: World reacts to MS Dhoni stepping down from ODI and T20I captaincy

Reactions from the cricket fraternity as MS Dhoni stepped down.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 04 Jan 2017, 22:20 IST

Dhoni surprised everyone yet again with his announcement

He did it again. Just like the retirement from Tests, MS Dhoni announced that he will be stepping down from ODI and T20I captaincy duties with minimal fuss. BCCI broke the news on Twitter and it will take a while for fans to get to grips with the fact that Dhoni will no longer captain India.

The most successful captain that the country has ever had, the player who has the captained the most international matches and the only player to have captained more than 50 matches across all formats, will longer be captain of India.

He steps down from captaincy, after having won the World T20, ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy. The only solace for Indian fans is that he will continue to represent the country in ODIs and T20Is.

"On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats," BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri said. "Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket."

Unsurprisingly the news of him stepping down certainly drew plenty of reaction from the cricket fraternity:

Sachin Tendulkar on MS Dhoni: “Congratulations to MSD on a wonderful career as a captain leading India to success in both T20 and ODI World Cups. Have seen him emerge from an aggressive player to a steady and decisive captain. It’s a day to celebrate his successful captaincy and respect his decision. Wish MSD the very best as he continues entertaining us on the field with his exploits.”

Harsha Bhogle:

Time to stand up and applaud a magnificent servant, and indeed leader, of Indian cricket. #Dhoni — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017

There's a gale blowing in Indian cricket........ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017

Clearly Dhoni thinks the moment has come. Thought he would quit after the Champions Trophy, but this is a selfless move. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017

Anurag Thakur