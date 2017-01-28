Who Said What: World reacts to Perth Scorchers' third BBL title

The cricketing fraternity reacted to Perth Scorchers' nine-wicket win in the BBL 2016-17 final.

The Perth Scorchers completed yet another title, their third one in six seasons, to stake claims as the most successful T20 team in the world. Michael Klinger, the batting veteran who broke the record for the most runs in BBL by overhauling Aaron Finch, steered the side to victory with a well-made 71*. In the bowling department, Jhye Richardson, with a three-wicket haul, won the Man of the Match award, well supported by his teammates, including Mitchell Johnson, who bowled a tight spell in the first few overs.

Justin Langer, coach of the Perth Scorchers: "It has been extremely special to play here at the WACA, because we never know how many more games this ground would be getting in the future."

Moises Henriques, captain of Sydney Sixers: "Got on top of us early and kept picking wickets regularly. We have to give Adam and his boys a lot of credit and it is never easy when we come out to the WACA. It has been a good tournament for us but would like to apologize to the crowd for not putting up a better fight. Thank you for coming out in large numbers and supporting us."

Jhye Richardson, who won the Man of the Match award: " I am very happy. It is has been experience for me, pretty speechless. I have been playing around with the experienced side that we have has been awesome."

Adam Voges, captain of Perth Scorchers: "Pretty much everything went as per plan tonight. The boys put their hand up and it came off well. We maintain a very similar squad to the Western Australia squad bringing just a few players in and hence it is a very tight unit. Congratulations to Moises (Henriques) and his side too, they've been incredible. A big thanks to the crowd, 21000 here tonight at the furnace. We just can't thank everyone enough."

Twitter was buzzing with Perth Scorchers’ win. Here are a few selected tweets:

Well done @ScorchersBBL ? By stat the best t 20 team going around, 3 championships in 5 finals. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 28, 2017

Brilliant morning doing the Big Bash final on @cricketon5 what a tournament! Congrats to @scorchersbbl thoroughly deserved! #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/o1jGbRHVnC — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) January 28, 2017

