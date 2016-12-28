Who Said What: World Reacts to a thrilling day of action between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG

What a day we witnessed at the MCG.

Azhar Ali recoded a double hundred for Pakistan

It proved to be day when momentum shifted from one team to another within a matter of sessions as Australia provided a fitting response to Pakistan’s score of 443 for 9 declared, ending the day at 278 for 2, trailing the visitors by 175 runs at the end of the third day. David Warner led the way for the hosts with a superb 143-ball 144 to negate whatever advantage Pakistan had taken in the game and ensured that at the end of Day 3, the match was very much evenly-poised.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Azhar Ali created a whole host of record with his unbeaten 205. Here’s how the world reacted to the day’s proceedings:

Harsha Bhogle

Quietly, #AzharAli has emerged as the opener of the year. But what will Pakistan do from here on in this test? As always, no one knows. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2016

Kumar Sangakkara

Great knock by @AzharAli_ special achievement making a double in a Boxing Day test. Well batted. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) December 28, 2016

Russel Arnold

Well played @AzharAli_ That indeed is special.... deserves a lot more credit that he gets — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 28, 2016

Tom Moody

Top class double from Azhar Ali a special achievement at a special venue! #MCG #BoxingDayTest #AUSvPAK — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 28, 2016

Dean Jones

Saqlain Mushtaq

Proud of you Azhar ali and all the boys great performance so far — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) December 28, 2016

Isa Guha

Jarrod Kimber

If you need me, I'll be outside gate 3 of the G selling bootleg Azhar Ali badges. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) December 28, 2016

Junaid Khan

Well played @AzharAli_ played a wonderful innings.. congratulations on your double100... #pakvsaus — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 28, 2016

Kamran Akmal

Well played @AzharAli_ brilliant double100.Proud of you.congratulations really played extra ordinary.good luck 2 u & whole team.keep it up!! — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 28, 2016

Mushtaq Ahmed

What a brilliant knock @AzharAli_! A wonderful 205*. #AUSvPAK — Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) December 28, 2016

Congratulatory messages poured in for David Warner as well for his superb innings of 144 off 143 balls.

Michael Clarke

Aussies batting has been exceptional. Enjoyed how positive they have been. @davidwarner31 @Uz_Khawaja both fantastic — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 28, 2016

Mohammad Kaif

17 test centuries in 59 test matches.

David Warner - the best test batsman playing in Australia.#AUSvPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 28, 2016

Sunrisers Hyderabad

What a splendid 100 from @davidwarner31. He's making every day count this year. A splendid 17th Test hundred. #OrangeArmy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 28, 2016

Tom Moody