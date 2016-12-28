Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

Who Said What: World Reacts to a thrilling day of action between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG

What a day we witnessed at the MCG.

by Shankar Narayan @shanky11173
News 28 Dec 2016, 10:31 IST
Azhar Ali recoded a double hundred for Pakistan

It proved to be day when momentum shifted from one team to another within a matter of sessions as Australia provided a fitting response to Pakistan’s score of 443 for 9 declared, ending the day at 278 for 2, trailing the visitors by 175 runs at the end of the third day. David Warner led the way for the hosts with a superb 143-ball 144 to negate whatever advantage Pakistan had taken in the game and ensured that at the end of Day 3, the match was very much evenly-poised.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Azhar Ali created a whole host of record with his unbeaten 205. Here’s how the world reacted to the day’s proceedings: 

Harsha Bhogle

Kumar Sangakkara

Russel Arnold

Tom Moody

Dean Jones

Saqlain Mushtaq

Isa Guha

Jarrod Kimber

Junaid Khan

Kamran Akmal

Mushtaq Ahmed

Congratulatory messages poured in for David Warner as well for his superb innings of 144 off 143 balls.

Michael Clarke

Mohammad Kaif

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Tom Moody


Cricket Azhar Ali David Warner Australia Pakistan Australia vs Pakistan 2016-17
Fetching more content...
Share