Who Said What: World Reacts to Yuvraj Singh's recall to the ODI Team

Yuvraj Singh last played an ODI for India in 2013.

Yuvraj Singh was recalled after a gap of 3 years to the ODI Team

The 15-man squad for the ODI and T20I series against England, starting from the 15th of January in Pune was announced on Friday. The biggest talking point was the inclusion of Yuvraj Singh, who was recalled to the ODI side after a gap of three years and also found a place in the T20I side.

Revealing the reason behind picking the 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament the Chairman of the selection committee MSK Prasad said he was selected based on his performances in the domestic circuit and added they appreciated that fact and selected him in the squad.

“We should appreciate the way Yuvi has played in domestic cricket. He played some fantastic innings, he got a double hundred, he got 180 in the Lahli wicket. We appreciate it and have given him a chance," Prasad said.

Social media reacted to the recall of the left-hander:

Harsha Bhogle

Big thumbs up to experience, track record and fitness in the selection of @YUVSTRONG12, @ImRaina and Ashish Nehra. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 6, 2017

Chetan Narula

Yuvraj Singh back in ODIs. Not really sure what's the thinking here. Middle order muddled as it is. — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 6, 2017

Ayaz Memon

.@YUVSTRONG12 back in ODI & T20 teams. Like a belated wedding gift from selectors. Deserves a back present: loads of runs and matches won! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 6, 2017

Gaurav Kapur

Yeah baby @YUVSTRONG12 ...All the hard work(and not eating gulag jamuns at your own wedding) is paying off — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 6, 2017

Rahul Sharma

Congratulations big bro happy for u always chal do phatee @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/5SqRBCF20d — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) January 6, 2017

Social Media also expressed delight over the selection of Rishabh Pant in the T20I squad.

Rajdeep Sardesai

RIshabh Pant could be the next big thing in Indian cricket. Wish him the best! https://t.co/azQ73uyygY — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 6, 2017

Lisa Sthalekar

Congrat to Rishabh Pant. Exciting talent who only a year ago I saw playing in the #U19WC https://t.co/N6iHseLENz — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 6, 2017

