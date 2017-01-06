Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

Who Said What: World Reacts to Yuvraj Singh's recall to the ODI Team

Yuvraj Singh last played an ODI for India in 2013.

by Shankar Narayan @shanky11173
News 06 Jan 2017, 17:29 IST
Yuvraj Singh was recalled after a gap of 3 years to the ODI Team

The 15-man squad for the ODI and T20I series against England, starting from the 15th of January in Pune was announced on Friday. The biggest talking point was the inclusion of Yuvraj Singh, who was recalled to the ODI side after a gap of three years and also found a place in the T20I side.

Revealing the reason behind picking the 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament the Chairman of the selection committee MSK Prasad said he was selected based on his performances in the domestic circuit and added they appreciated that fact and selected him in the squad.

“We should appreciate the way Yuvi has played in domestic cricket. He played some fantastic innings, he got a double hundred, he got 180 in the Lahli wicket. We appreciate it and have given him a chance," Prasad said.

Social media reacted to the recall of the left-hander:

Harsha Bhogle

Chetan Narula

Ayaz Memon

Gaurav Kapur

Rahul Sharma

Social Media also expressed delight over the selection of Rishabh Pant in the T20I squad.

Rajdeep Sardesai

Lisa Sthalekar

Aakash Chopra

