Why 4 day Tests is not a great idea

Test cricket is wonderful in its present form

There is something about longevity which retains its charm even in the hectic pace of today’s life. In the present age when time is a scarce resource, novels still hold a special place in every reader’s mind. It is the stage by stage unfurling of drama that draws the readers to the novel, it is the ebbs and flows offered by it that make it special, it is how a novel resembles the various stages of life that attract readers.

Test matches offer the same pleasures; they are a novel with five chapters and each one encapsulates a mystery of its own. The first day introduces the plot by telling the nature of the pitch and conditions, the subsequent days build up the suspense and then the final day culminates this beautiful experience.

The longest form of the game remains special because it has remained impregnable to the hustle and bustle of the modern World. It is analogous to a sedate and relaxed human lifestyle and this is why any change to this format seems undesirable. Test cricket looks wonderful in its current form but its relevance in the future is a cause of worry for everyone involved with the game.

The thinking is right but the idea is flawed

It is a known fact that in the last few years, Test cricket has not been able to attract substantial spectators to grounds. Day-night Test matches was a step to improve this situation and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it has been a success.

The idea of the four-day Tests is built on the same lines but the similarities between the two ends here. Pink ball Tests haven’t destroyed the real attributes of the format, which are grit, temperament and determination; curtailing Test matches to four days might shake the pillars which built this format of the game.

Who can forget the Adelaide Test between South Africa and Australia in 2012? If Test cricket wouldn’t have been a format played over a period of five days, every cricket aficionado would have missed the blockathon of Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers. The game was a true testimony to the fact that resolve and temperament are as important as flamboyance and aggression.

India have been involved in exciting Test matches this year

The recent epic Test match between Australia and Pakistan is another argument in the favour of 5 day Tests. The game would have ended in a dull draw if it would have been a four-day affair. It was the fifth day that added all the drama and excitement to the match through some sheer brilliance by Asad Shafiq.

The same goes for the recently concluded 5th Test between India and England in Chennai; a collapse by the English batsmen due to Ravindra Jadeja’s wily bowling proved to bring a result out of the game.

The greatness of a batsmen lies in how he plays on a track that has suffered wear and tear throughout the match, taking away 20% of that time will only take away the charm of the game.

There are other ways to increase audience engagement and profit

There are some possessions which are beyond the materialistic pleasures of making profit. Test matches are one such possession of cricket. Their long history and rich culture make them aesthetic in nature and even in the modern age when ICC is constantly trying to generate profit from every avenue, they should be exempted. ICC has various other weapons in its profit-making artillery and Test matches should be a spare weapon in it.

T20s are a great way to fill the coffers of cricket boards, their entertainment value is a great money-making source and they should compensate for any losses incurred while conducting the Test matches. Even in Test cricket, a large pool of spectators can be seen when the matches are played at smaller venues. The recent matches in Rajkot, Vizag and Indore are a testimony to this fact.

T20 tournaments across the world have brought huge crowds to matches

The Test championship hasn’t seemed a viable option for all these years because of the time constraints but it can be a very good option now with the introduction of day-night Tests. There can be two Test matches conducted in a day, one in the morning and the other in the evening. A Test championship will add more meaning to the format and will surely bring in more spectators.

ICC has a tough task on its hands with regards to the declining spectators in Test cricket but sometimes doing nothing can be the best option.

The modern day aggressive cricket has already made this result pretty rare and if the format is curtailed to a four-day contest, a draw, will become an almost extinct result. The beauty of Test cricket lies in the old school attributes of patience and pluck, and it is in the best interest of everyone that the format remains a five-day contest.

Let there be more blockathons in the future as they have their own appeal!