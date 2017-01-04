Wildly inappropriate video of Chris Gayle surfaces, adding fuel to the misogynistic accusations

Chris Gayle has been seen partying in a manner that could be categorized as 'objectionable' in a recent video.

This article contains video that is not suitable for children and viewer discretion is strictly advised.

A new video has surfaced on the social media, showing West Indian Cricketer Chris Gayle partying and engaged in what could be categorised as objectionable and inappropriate behaviour.

Gayle, who loves partying, can be seen in a funky and unusual attire with a fancy coloured beard performing wildly objectionable actions in the video. Chris Gayle also looks like he is quite intoxicated and does not have a lot of control over his actions.

He even went on to share the video from his official Facebook page, where another video, similar in nature, has been posted. This is not the first time that Gayle has been involved in a controversial incident with relation to women.

Instances in the past have seen the Jamaican-born being caught in a controversy for his behaviour. He was once also in the news for misbehaving with a female reporter during a Big Bash league match, following which he was disqualified to play.

This video is likely to infuriate a large number of people, including and especially Chris Gayle’s critics, who have labelled him as a misogynist due to past actions. Gayle is a man who, in his own words, likes to live life king size and is not afraid of showing it, even in public domain.

Coming from a culture that is the exact opposite of a region like India, this video might not be objectionable to many. However, this is like to ruffle feathers in countries like Pakistan, India , Sri Lanka and Bangladesh among others, where Chris Gayle is considered to be an icon.

His fans, many of whom are females, could strongly object to what the Jamaican is doing in the video. Looking at things from a purely objective perspective, a case could be made for this being Gayle’s personal life and choice. In the first place, the girl in the video has absolutely no objection to Gayle’s actions.

Secondly, he is also a private citizen in the video and the actions are in a personal capacity, thereby making it completely his choice. Many such actions are shown in plenty of music videos made across the globe and the fact that it is Chris Gayle should not be an issue.

However, everything being said, Chris Gayle, in a lot of ways, is a global cricketing icon and should be aware that his public behaviour will always be scrutinised. To conclude, if he does not wish to attract any controversy or criticism in the future, Gayle should avoid doing such things in public.