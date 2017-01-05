Will miss playing under MS Dhoni, says Jasprit Bumrah

Having made his debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Jasprit Bumrah says he'll miss 'Captain Cool's advice from behind the stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t played under Virat Kohli’s captaincy yet

What’s the story

In typical fashion, MS Dhoni caught everyone unawares with his sudden resignation as Team India’s limited-overs captain late last night. Having been at the helm of the Indian team for close to a decade, it was a sudden jolt to fans and cricket followers all over the world.

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s latest pace sensation who burst onto the International scene last year, conceded that he will miss playing under MS Dhoni’s captaincy

“He gave me the opportunity to express myself on the field. It was always an honour to play under his leadership. And yes, he will be missed as captain”, Bumrah was quoted as saying during an exclusive interview with CricketNext.





In case you didn’t know...



Just like he did with the Test captaincy, MS Dhoni ruffled quite a few feathers by suddenly resigning from the role of the skipper of the Indian limited overs sides, with effect from the India’s tour to England starting on the 15th of this month with the three match ODI series.

Bumrah made his international debut under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, having been picked for the ever-challenging tour of Australia in January last year. He responded in style, ending the year as the most successful T20 bowler over the world, picking up 28 wickets in 21 matches, five more than the next best.

The Ahmedabad-born lad made waves as a 20-year old in the 2014 season of the IPL, especially because of his unique, jerky bowling action that makes it difficult for the batsmen to judge the line of the delivery.

The heart of the matter



Dhoni’s unforeseen retirement has made a huge void that’ll surely be difficult to fill. Although Dhoni is available for selection as a player, it is unimaginable to see him behind the stumps without being in control of the whole team, silently managing the troops like he has done for the most part of the last decade.

Bumrah is one of the many players who owe a sound start to their international careers to Dhoni, under whose captaincy they could find their feet and get accustomed to their respective roles in the Indian side. Dhoni has forever been a father figure to youngsters, giving them enough leeway to play their natural game, without tinkering too much with their style of play.

"It has always been a pleasure to play under Mahi bhai. He has given me so much of confidence. He has shown faith in me. This is the thing which I will never forget. That is why he is captain cool”, Bumrah gushed about his first international skipper, heaping praise on Dhoni’s style of captaincy.

What’s next

It hasn’t been officially confirmed, but Virat Kohli is most likely to be the successor to Dhoni’s job, just like he did in whites. As much as the disappointment of Dhoni’s departure as the limited overs teams has hit the fans hard, Team India’s success under Virat Kohli in the Test whites will give them a lot to look forward to, especially with the Champions Trophy just months away.

"I have never played under Virat. It will be hard to comment on it, but it is going to be a new and great experience to play under him”, Bumrah added.

