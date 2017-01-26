Wriddhiman Saha is an automatic choice, says Sourav Ganguly

The former Indian captain stated that Parthiv will have to wait for his chance.

by Tushar Garg News 26 Jan 2017, 10:56 IST

Ganguly emphasised that Saha has been successful at Test level

What’s the story?

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has asserted that Wriddhiman Saha is the automatic choice for the wicketkeeper-batsman position in the Indian Test side. "This (Saha’s knock of 203 not out in the second innings of the Irani Cup match) was just an innings in domestic cricket... You have to remember Wriddhi is successful at the Test level. He is an automatic choice. Parthiv is good, but he will have to wait," said Ganguly.

Extra Cover: Wriddhiman Saha is a better wicket-keeper than Parthiv Patel, says MSK Prasad

Earlier, the Chairman of Selectors, MSK Prasad, had also said that Saha’s glovework was better than that of Parthiv Patel.

In case you didn’t know...

The Irani Cup clash between Gujarat and Rest of India was seen as a possible direct shoot-out between Saha and Patel for the wicketkeeper position in the India Test side. Saha was out for a duck in the first innings and dropped a sitter during Gujarat’s second innings.

The Bengal wicketkeeper was having a match to forget until he walked out to bat in the second innings. Saha scored a remarkable double century in the fourth innings of the match to drive Rest of India to a memorable victory.

The heart of the matter

Post MS Dhoni’s retirement from Test cricket, Saha cemented his place in the Test side as the best wicketkeeper in the country. But the 32-year-old was sidelined in the middle of the Test series against England because of a thigh injury.

Patel was drafted into the squad as his replacement and the Gujarat skipper impressed everyone with his delightful stroke-play and strongly put his claim forward for the wicketkeeping role in the Indian test setup.

But with Prasad and now Ganguly voicing their support for Saha being the first-choice wicketkeeper, the uncertainty surrounding who will don the wicketkeeping gloves for India is bound to clear up.

What next?

India play five Test matches at home in the next two months. A one-off historic Test match against Bangladesh starting on February 9 will be followed by a four-Test match series against Australia.

Extra Cover: Wriddhiman Saha is our number one choice as wicket-keeper, says MSK Prasad

In all probability, the selectors will have to choose one of either Saha or Patel for the sole wicketkeeping position in the playing XI.

Sportskeeda’s take

Considering that both the players have been in fine form with the bat of late, making a decision between the two players would not be easy for selectors. However, in all likeliness, Patel will lose the spot to Saha, who was the preferred wicketkeeper before an injury forced him out of the team.

However, seeing such a tussle between two quality players for a spot in the team is heartening. It shows the bright state of cricket in the country,