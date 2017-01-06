'Yet-to-be-fit' Rohit eyes Australia series for comeback

Rohit is likely to make a comeback to the side in the Australia series.

by IANS News 06 Jan 2017, 18:30 IST

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Immediately after the cricket teams for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) and T20 series against England were announced on Friday, prolific batsman Rohit Sharma said he was eyeing next month's four-match Test rubber against Australia, to stage a comeback.

Setting at rest speculation about his immediate return to the national team for the limited overs series against England starting January 15, Rohit said he was yet to gain full fitness after his thigh surgery.

"Guys thank you for all your concern I'm not fit yet but I am targeting the Australia series if all goes well ?? thank you for the love," the 29-year-old tweeted.

The right-hander picked up the injury during the final game of the ODI series against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam last November, while trying to complete a run.

The Test series against the Kangaroos will start from February 23.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee headed by Chairman M.S.K. Prasad met here on Friday to pick the teams for the England series.

Prasad in his interaction with the media, made no mention of Rohit, when the former India stumper announced the squads under new skipper Virat Kohli.