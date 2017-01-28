Youthful and peppy anthem for T20 World Cup for Blind released

The anthem talks about increasing focus and support for blind cricket.

by Press Release News 28 Jan 2017, 18:30 IST

CABI -T20 WorldCup Anthem Promo 26.01.17.wmv

A youthful and peppy anthem for the T20 World Cup for the Blind was released today. The anthem, which has been prepared for the upcoming T20 World Cup kickstarting from 29th January and culminating on 12 February, will see 10 international teams battling it out for the coveted title.

The matches will be played at Delhi, Mumbai, Faridabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kochi, Anantapur, Ahmadabad, Indore, Bhubaneswar with the finals being played in Bengaluru.

The anthem consists of a youthful number which explains that Blind cricketers cannot see but can show their wonderful game which is a treat to watch.

They can't see but they can listen which is a supreme tool for them to hit the ball hard or field to perfection. The anthem ends with Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav and Ashish Nehra asking people to watch the games to support the blind cricketers and increase their confidence. The blind cricket is also supported by T20 World Cup for Blind brand ambassador Rahul Dravid who in a slogan says, "I support Blind Cricket. Do you?"

Mahantesh GK, President Cricket Association for Blind In India (CABI), said that this beautiful and catchy anthem was prepared to give encouragement to blind cricketers. The anthem although featuring the Indian team, who are defending champions, wants to encourage all blind cricketers across the world to take up this sport as a career and calls for common people to watch the game at the venues and enjoy it.