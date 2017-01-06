Yuvraj back in Kohli-led ODI, T20 squads against England

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Star batsman Yuvraj Singh was named in the Indian One-Day International (ODI) and T20 squads for the three-match series against England, led by new skipper Virat Kohli, starting on January 15, BCCI's Chairman of Selectors M.S.K. Prasad announced here on Friday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who on Wednesday stepped down as the limited overs side skipper, was included in both the sides as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane were recalled to the team after being out due to injuries by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection panel.

All-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who were rested for the New Zealand ODIs, are also back in the squad. The duo played in the five Tests against England.

Veteran left-hander Suresh Raina, who was ignored for the England ODIs, found himself along with pacer Ashish Nehra in the squad for the three T20Is. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was named in the T20 squad.

The team for the three ODIs: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

The team for the three T20s: Virat Kohli (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh, Lokesh Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

