Yuvraj Singh back in team because Dhoni relinquished captaincy: Yograj Singh

On Yuvraj Singh's return to the Limited Overs squad, his father Yograj has blamed Dhoni yet again.

Yograj Singh has criticised Dhoni again

What's the story

With MS Dhoni playing out his final match as India's limited overs captain, the entire cricketing world praised him for his outstanding contribution to the nation during his tenure. Coincidentally, this also coincided with the return of another World Cup stalwart Yuvraj Singh into the squad. According to his father and former national team representative Yograj Singh, this was a move which was due for two years now.

He told Sportskeeda, “Let's be honest, did I or did I not predict this two years back? If you go back to any of my interviews, I've clearly established that he doesn't like Yuvraj and that there is internal politics within the team. I myself have played for India and I know how these things happen.

“Dhoni was running the show with the squad, and now since Virat has taken over things are different. He simply cannot ignore Yuvraj's performances in the domestic level. Be it ODI or T-20, he's a perfect fit, something Dhoni never understood or didn't try to even understand.”

Yograj added, “Back in May, I had told him no one in the Indian team will support you. Just concentrate on your performances and you will make it. He focussed and see the results. I also told him marriage and all is fine, but remain focussed on your game, because Dhoni will retire one day and that happened. He doesn't listen to me much, but now he will also know that his father was right.”

Watch here: India vs England 2017: With MS Dhoni by his side, Yuvraj Singh posts Instagram video

In case you didn't know

Yuvraj Singh last played an ODI in 2013, and is making a return to international 50-overs cricket after three years. It is yet to be determined whether he can get a main team appearance or not. On several occasions, Yuvraj Singh has attempted to distance himself from his father due to controversial statements.

Heart of the Matter

Yograj Singh has always criticised Dhoni for his non-selection of Yuvraj Singh in the national side. This time around he compared him to Raavan. He added, “Raavan's reign has to come to an end similarly, even his reign has now come to an end. We will see who actually comes out on top now that it will be solely based on performances.

“I personally feel Dhoni with the bat has been on the decline and that he will not be able to match his performances from before. His arrogance will now break.”

Yograj, who has played a solitary Test match for India also felt that India would successfully take the series. He said, “Apart from using Yuvraj for his batting, I feel Kohli shouldn’t make the same mistake as Dhoni. Yuvraj is as good a bowler, and he should use him wisely. If he does India will win.”

Sportskeeda’ Take

Yograj Singh’s comments shouldn’t be taken seriously as Yuvraj himself has severed all contact with him. Now it remains to see whether he will react to his father’s latest anecdote.