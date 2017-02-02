Yuvraj Singh feels that Ben Stokes would fetch a high price at the IPL auctions

What’s the story?

Veteran Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh feels that England’s all-round star Ben Stokes would fetch big bucks at the upcoming IPL auctions which are to be held in Bangalore during the third week of February.

“He's a quality hitter, fast bowler and fielder. He'll definitely get the big bucks. He brings a lot to the table," Yuvraj was quoted as saying by BBC.

"If these guys come and play in the IPL, their skills will improve. The more they play in different conditions, the better they will become," he added.

In case you didn’t know...

Ben Stokes has been sensational for the England cricket team over the past few years and has proved his worth with the bat and the ball in all three formats of the game. He has not played in the IPL so far and thus is on the radar of almost every single franchise.

According to The Telegraph, star all-rounder Ben Stokes may have to part with more than £100,000 for plying his trade in the lucrative T20 tournament. The development came despite team director Andrew Strauss expressing encouragement for England players to gain exposure by participating in the competition.

The heart of the matter

Yuvraj also had his say on how the banter between Indian and England cricketers is great for cricket and he loved seeing the passion between Stokes and Kohli on the field.

Ever since his debut in 2011, Stokes has played an important role in England’s success over the years. He has played a total of 21 T20 internationals for the English side and has amassed 192 runs and has also picked up 10 wickets.

What’s next?

The IPL auctions which were supposed to take place on the 4th of February have been postponed until the third week of the month due to the changes which have taken place in the administration of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI)

Sportskeeda’s take

This enigmatic all-rounder has been a revelation of sorts for the England cricket team. Having been touted as the next Andrew Flintoff, he has certainly proved his worth with his exceptional performances with the bat and ball and has in fact been much better than Flintoff was. With his ability to decimate opposition bowlers with ease and cause constant trouble to the batsmen with his bowling, he would surely go for a high price in the auction