“It felt great, similar to the Bollywood movie DDLJ," Chahal said to Yuvraj in hilarious interview

Yuvraj and Chahal were at their hilarious best after India's victory against England.

Photo credits: India Today

What’s the story?

Man of the match Yuzvendra Chahal was at his quirky best when interviewed by teammate Yuvraj Singh after India’s successfully defeated England in the third and final T20I at Bangalore on February 1st.

Yuvraj, who is a natural in front of the camera turned reporter and interviewed the 26-year-old for BCCI.TV asking him a variety of questions ranging from the weight of the ball to his plan on how to tackle the English batsmen.

He also asked Chahal about how he felt when he was picked up by Raina and himself after taking a wicket, to which Chahal had the perfect response. “It felt great, similar to the Bollywood movie DDLJ, " said a bemused Chahal.

In case you didn’t know...

Chahal produced the best bowling performance of his life as he decimated the English batsmen and led India to a memorable 75 run win at Bangalore. His figures of 6-25 is the best ever figures by an Indian in a T20 international and the third best overall behind Sri Lanka’s spin sensation Ajantha Mendis.

He bagged the important wickets of Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, and Ben Stokes as well during England’s chase of 203. Apart from Chahal, Bumrah was at his ferocious best as well as he picked up three wickets and closed out the match in the 17th over itself.

The heart of the matter

Chahal made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe last year and played an important role in India’s success against them. He also proved to be one of the best bowlers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit in the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League as he picked up 21 wickets in 13 matches and ended up as the second highest wicket-taker in the entire tournament despite playing 4 matches lesser than the leading wicket-taker Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

What’s next?

Chahal will now be seen in action in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they look to achieve their first ever IPL win. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test which will take place on Hyderabad beginning on February 9th after which they will host Australia for four Tests at home.

Sportskeeda’s take

Chahal has definitely been one of the “finds” of the series for the Indian cricket team. With his exceptional performance in the final T20I, he might have just cemented his place in the squad for the next few series. He has also given the selectors a lot to think about ahead of the important Champions Trophy which will be held in England in June. He might not be included in the squad for the tournament but has surely made a strong point for himself for future series and if he continues to perform the way he did yesterday, we could soon see him as a regular in the ODI squad as well.