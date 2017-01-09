Yuvraj Singh speaks about his comeback ahead of the limited overs series against England

Yuvraj was included in the 15 member squads for the ODI and T20Is against England.

Yuvraj has staged yet another comeback to the national team

What’s the Story?

Yuvraj Singh, who was included in the ODI and T20I squads for the limited-overs series against England which begins on January 15th opened up about his comeback, MS Dhoni’s resignation, and much more in an interview with BCCI.tv

“It’s tough when you go through a period like this in your life when you don't know where your life is going. I think you’ve just got to keep working hard and believe that one day you will come back to the place you belong,” Yuvraj said.

“Never giving up is my attitude. Things can always change in a matter of a very short time and I’ve had a lot of ups and downs and I’ve learnt to keep bouncing back from it. Hopefully, I can come back to where I belong,” he continued.

In case you didn’t know...

Yuvraj, whose inclusion in the squad came as a huge delight to fans across the world, will feature in a One Day International after more than three years. His last ODI came against South Africa back in 2013 at Centurion where he did not bat as the match was called off due to rain after South Africa’s innings.

The heart of the matter

Yuvraj, who is currently 35 years old is one of the oldest members of the Indian squad which is to face England. In order to cope up with the youngsters in the squad and to keep himself fit, he has changed his training regime and his diet.

Speaking about MS Dhoni’s resignation, Yuvraj went on to praise his former captain and hailed all that he achieved over the years, as captain of the limited-overs and Test sides.

He also felt that his decision to step down was very good and it was done right in time so that the next captain, which is Kohli could take control of the team ahead of the Champions Trophy and build the team for the 2019 World Cup. He feels that Dhoni has a lot to contribute as a player and is looking forward to batting with him once again.

What’s next?

With India taking part in the limited-overs leg of their series against England starting on January 15, it will be extremely interesting to see how Yuvraj fares and whether he can make a big impact on the team. He is also a part of the squad for the practice matches, the first of which is scheduled for tomorrow at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Sportskeeda’s take

Yuvraj has had a fantastic domestic season with Punjab at the Ranji Trophy and he will be looking to carry on his domestic form onto the big stage as well. His experience will surely come handy for the Men in Blue and if gets going in this series, he could also get selected for the all important ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to begin in June this year.