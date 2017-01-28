Yuzvendra Chahal reveals what makes him different from Amit Mishra

The 26-year-old leg-spinner, however, does not reveal the team combination for Nagpur.

28 Jan 2017

Chahal was one of the few bright spots for India from the Kanpur T20I

What’s the story?

After being picked ahead of his more experienced state-mate in the opening T20I in Kanpur, Yuzvendra Chahal managed to put in an impressive performance and was one of the few bright spots for India in an otherwise dismal showing. The 26-year old exuded confidence ahead of the second T20I in Nagpur whilst ruminating on his plans to control England’s fiery batting lineup.

Chahal said, “My aim is to bowl stump-to-stump. It will be based on situation and the wicket when I come to bowl (and) which side of the ground is bigger. A big ground makes a difference as you can flight the ball. When the ground is big, the batsman needs to think which ball to hit. In a small ground, batsmen can try hitting every ball but here he has to choose and try.”

On the difference between his and Amit Mishra’s bowling style, he felt, “Mishy bhaiya (brother) extracts more turn. I don't turn the deliveries that much. My pace is more, I focus on line and length.”

In case you didn’t know...

Haryana has seen a recent resurgence in the spin department with the likes of Chahal and Jayant Yadav coming up through the ranks to join Mishra. Since their home ground is a seam-friendly one at Lahli, the competition for spots in the playing eleven is usually severe.

However, with both senior spinners receiving national call-ups during the last season, Chahal finally got some opportunities to showcase his skills.

The heart of the matter

Even though Parvez Rasool picked up Eoin Morgan’s wicket on his T20I debut, he conceded 32 runs in what could be labeled as a low-scoring encounter. If the team management decide to bring in Mishra for the second game, the batting lineup might have to be shortened as the Jammu & Kashmir spinner also offers reasonable value with the willow.

When asked about the team combination for Nagpur, Chahal remained reluctant to disclose anything apart from indicating that he and Rasool did well in the previous game. But, he did admit to feeling nervous playing in front of a packed stadium in Kanpur before insisting that the double-wicket over calmed his nerves.

What’s next?

The second T20I is slated to be held on Sunday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha. With the game beginning at 19:00 local time, a massive crowd is expected to throng the arena.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Taking into account the success of stump-to-stump leg-spinners like Imran Tahir and Samuel Badree, Chahal has the potential to play a similar role for India in the shorter formats. With Mishra quite capable of generating prodigious turn on helpful pitches, the spin cupboard appears to be well stocked.