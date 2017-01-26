Pankaj Advani vents his anger after Padma Bhushan snub

Advani deserves the Padma Bhushan. And it's time he gets it.

Pankaj Advani is a 16-time world champion

What’s the story?

Pankaj Advani, the greatest cue player in India’s history and a 16-time world champion, let out his frustration after he was snubbed for the Padma Bhushan award. The cue sport great was recommended for the prestigious award by the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) as well as the Government of Karnataka, but he failed to make the short-list.

Advani, who is normally soft-spoken by nature, seems to have had enough this time around as he vented his frustration on social media after being overlooked for his achievements yet again. In an outpour of emotions, the world champion let everyone know of his disappointment with the present government.

Thank you sir. Just feel after 16 world titles and 2 Asian games golds if I'm ignored for a padma bhushan, don't know what more I need to do https://t.co/kI1pmFL0M9 — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) January 25, 2017

Sports Minister of Karnataka called months ago to tell me that my name was recommended by State! Just FYI https://t.co/NOkp2p6ewf — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) January 26, 2017

Who is begging here? When u understand the magnitude of winning consistently for ur country/breaking records, u will empathize!! #letitbe https://t.co/8C8UpcZVAL — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) January 26, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Padma Bhushan is the third highest civilian award in India (after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan). The award has been bestowed upon seven athletes this decade, with Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza receiving the honour last year.

This year, however, no person from the field of sports has been awarded the Padma Bhushan. Eight athletes from different sports (which includes the likes of Virat Kohli and Dipa Karmakar) were selected for the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian order in the country.

Advani has already been awarded the Padma Shri in 2009, whilst also bagging the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award (India’s highest award for excellence in sports) in 2006.

The heart of the matter

Advani in the recent past had raised questions about the sporting culture of the nation, as he believes that athletes who ended up without a medal got more recognition that sportsmen like him. The cue master has won 16 World Championships and 28 national titles, but his achievements have met with little fanfare.

He has not been one to complain in the past. However, he couldn’t keep his emotions in check when India’s sports minister Vijay Goel congratulated him for his latest triumph in the National Billiards championship.

BSFI secretary S Balasubramaniam also expressed his disappointment about the snub, as he felt there was no other sportsperson who was more qualified to receive the award. He vowed to recommend Advani for the award again next year.

Pankaj's brother Shree also expressed grief and condemned the government for the decision. He also made known his view that the people involved in such decision-making seem to have a tunnel vision towards cricket and Olympic sports.

Sportskeeda’s take

16 World titles and 28 national titles are joking matter, and it is really disappointing to see the Government overlooking such a phenomenal talent. Whilst Advani might not have been able to bring home an Olympic medal, he has done the country proud time and again.

We hope that the Government makes the right decision regarding the same. Whilst this is a judgmental call by the men at the top, it really should be a no-brainer given this man’s track record.