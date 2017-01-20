2017 Inside Line F1 Podcast Awards: Season 2017, Episode 02

2017's BIGGEST Formula 1 moment is here already. Come and laugh out loud as you tune in to the Inside Line F1 Podcast.

Ladies and gentlemen, Formula 1's biggest moment of 2017 is already here as we proudly announce our 2017 Inside Line F1 Podcast Awards. Our 5th edition of the awards has taken us a full season of research and as you tune in, do remember that 'the winner is never who you think it is!'!

A quick glance at our categories:

1. How Did That Happen of the Year

2. Bad Boy of the Year

3. Promotion of the Year

4. Demotion of the Year

5. Race of the Year

6. Strategy of the Year

7. Retirement of the Year

8. Bromance of the Year

9. Joke of the Year

10. Rookie of the Year

11. Racer of the Year

We requested the FIA to issue a 'dress code' for the evening - tuxedo for the men and a little black dress for Mithila. And while we allowed Niki and Jackie to wear their caps and Kimi to wear his glares, we ensured that Daniel wore no boots. As for Massa, he claimed that he was busy in the gym. Preparing for his Formula 1 comeback?

And no, Fernando Alonso didn't get to play cameraman, but we did get a deck chair for his comfort. We also kept a few blue flags ready for Esteban, just in case he held back those taking the seats at the front. As for Pastor Maldonado, we got him a cockpit to sit in - he's been eyeing one for a few months now!

For one of the categories, we actually had a certain Jenson text me expressing his discontentment with being nominated for a certain category. No prizes for guessing which one though! But overall, we had a lot of fun recording this episode and hope you'll enjoy it as much too while listening.

So before you tune in and join us at the bar, remember that our awards are high on humour and that the drinks are on us.

Co-hosted by Mithila Mehta and Kunal Shah, the Inside Line F1 Podcast is a weekly show on Formula 1 that attempts to simplify the sport and business of Formula 1. This show also aims to add some much-needed humour to the otherwise serious sport of Formula 1. In 2016, the show crossed 150,000 listens and is top-rated on iTunes and Audio Boom.

Kunal Shah is a former single-seater racer and Force India team personnel who pens his thoughts on the sport and business of Formula 1 on his personal blog: www.kunalsf1blog.com