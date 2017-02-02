2017 Inside Line F1 Podcast Awards: Season 2017, Episode 05

Bernie Ecclestone was fired from F1. What should he do next? Helping Donald Trump with international relations might not be a bad idea!

Bernie Ecclestone was fired from Formula 1. What should he do next? We think he could be a TV commentator, so he gets to travel to the races for free (since he’s known to be cheap!).

Or his good friend Donald Trump could hire him as a government relations expert? Current affairs indicate that Mr. Trump might need Ecclestone's service immediately! Or maybe he could start up a business with his fellow unemployed men from the paddock, Nico Rosberg and Ron Dennis.

We always knew that Formula 1 would find it hard to replace Bernie – that’s why the new owners have replaced him with three people. The new management also thinks Formula 1’s existing offices are too small – obviously, they were made for a one-man team only! And should Formula 1 hire a circuits expert too?

2017 may not be Bernie’s year, but in all other sports, it is fast becoming the Year of the Oldies. Does this mean that Kimi Raikkonen will finally win some races this season? Likewise for Ferrari and Mclaren too? In this week’s episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, we talk about Lewis Hamilton’s helmet design competition (what would it look like if Adrian Newey designed it?) and Daniel Ricciardo’s oral tinea thanks to the shoeys (seriously). Tune in!

Bye Bye Bernie!

