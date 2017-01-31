EPL 2016/17: 10 amazing stats from Liverpool vs Chelsea going into tonight's showdown clash

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to get back to winning ways as they host Chelsea at Anfield tonight.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Stats 31 Jan 2017, 12:40 IST

Liverpool versus Chelsea is expected to be a blockbuster affair at Anfield tonight

The first game between the Blues of London and the Reds of Merseyside was played back in 1901 but the game has gained added importance in the last 15 years. The rivalry started when, on the final day of the 2002/03 Premier League season, Chelsea and Liverpool played against one another, with both sides needing a win to qualify for the Champions League.

Jesper Gronkjaer scored the winner for Chelsea and the Reds were left to play in the UEFA Cup the following season.

The hatred between the two sets of supporters started when Jose Mourinho took the reigns at Stamford Bridge. In the period between 2004-2009, Chelsea and Liverpool met a staggering 24 times in the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and the Community Shield. These two sides played 12 additional games amongst themselves than what was initially scheduled and this led to the fierce rivalry between two of the biggest clubs in England.

Along with the number of games, there was no love lost between Jose Mourinho and the then Liverpool manager, Rafa Benitez, who had arrived in the Premier League at the same time, with both men trying to prove their mettle after impressing at their previous clubs.

Chelsea beat Rafa's men 3-2 in the League Cup final back in 2005, while the Reds took revenge in the Champions League semi-final (Yes, the match with the ghost goal) en route to their fifth European title.

Incredibly, the two sides met each other in five consecutive seasons in the Champions League. Rafa had the upper hand against Mourinho in Europe but the likes of Avram Grant and Guus Hiddink got their revenge after the Portuguese manager left Chelsea.

The two sides have also played in two FA Cup finals in the last 12 years with the cup being shared once by both the sides. In the 24 games played against each other in five years, Chelsea had the upper hand with 10 wins while Liverpool claimed 7.

In the 2013/14 Premier League season, it was Chelsea who derailed Liverpool's hopes of a league title after 24 years with a 2-0 win at Anfield. Now with Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte at the helm, a renewal of the fierce rivalry is expected.

Let's take a look at ten amazing stats that have defined the rivalry in the past:

#1 Tonight's game at Anfield will be the 70th Premier League match between the two sides; the most played fixture between two professional clubs in the Premier League era.

#2 Liverpool will be looking to complete a league double over Chelsea for the first time since the 2001/12 season. The Reds won the game at Stamford Bridge 2-1 with Jordan Henderson and Dejan Lovren getting on the scoresheet.

#3 Chelsea will be eyeing their 50th league win over Liverpool tonight; a feat the Blues have achieved against eight opponents in their history.

#4 The Blues are unbeaten in their last four Premier League trips to Anfield (W2, D2, L0). Chelsea last tasted defeat at Anfield back in 2012.

#5 Of the 49 meetings between the two sides since the inception of the Premier League, both sides have won 19 games apiece with 11 games turning out to be draws.

#6 Patrick Berger was the last Liverpool player to score a hattrick against Chelsea. He achieved the feat at Anfield in October 1997. No Liverpool player has scored a treble at Stamford Bridge.

#7 If Liverpool lose against Chelsea tonight, it will be the first time since the 1923/24 season that the Reds lose four consecutive games at Anfield.

#8 Antonio Conte has taken just 22 games to claim 55 points; a joint record with Jose Mourinho for the highest tally of points in the first season. Jurgen Klopp took 34 Premier League games to gain 55 points.

#9 Jurgen Klopp has lost just one of his 14 Premier League meetings against the ‘big six’ teams (Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal). The German has won six and drawn seven of these matches. His solitary loss came against Manchester United at Anfield last season.

#10 Liverpool have picked up one point in the three Premier League games that Sadio Mane has missed this season (W0 D1 L2). The Senegalese forward has been involved in 13 goals for the Reds in the league this season (nine goals, four assists).

