10 best footballers to follow on Instagram

Footballers you have to follow on the world's most popular photo-sharing site.

@TinaKaviraj by Tina Kaviraj Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jan 2017, 15:44 IST

Follow some of the most popular football players on Instagram

First, they came to Twitter, and then it was Instagram. As football players lined up to create their accounts, they fulfilled every fan’s voyeuristic fantasies by giving them direct access to everything they do. From a plethora of selfies to pictures of them in training and masterful edits with their family and friends, the world’s most popular photo-sharing site has gone a long way in closing the gap between players and followers.

With direct access to players who announce every momentous detail of their lives on social media, who needs the news? If you’re not following the most popular stars on Instagram already, here’s who you should be looking at:

#10 David Luiz

2 0 1 7 A photo posted by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:11pm PST

David Luiz has made a commendable return to Stamford Bridge, working his way into the starting XI but despite his more sedate presence on the pitch, the Brazilian continues to be a riot off it. His account is a perfect embodiment of the defender himself – fun, quirky and downright nonsensical at times.

Follow the former Paris Saint-German star if you love everything that is bizarre and amusing or if you’re just a Chelsea faithful.

The 29-year-old’s profile is an amalgam of him convincing his friends, teammates, former players and even his family to pull the strangest faces and do the oddest things. A sense of whimsy is what makes his account so entertaining.

#9 David Beckham

40 years Sir Bobby has had the goal scoring record at Manchester United that proves how difficult it was to beat... Today Wayne beat that record and Sir Bobby has been sat in the stand every game to be there when this happened... What a gentleman , player , and true United legend ... Well done Sir Bobby & congratulations to Wayne @manchesterunited @england A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

This one’s more for the ladies than the guys, but then, who isn’t a David Beckham fan. His legendary right-foot gave us some of the best moments in football and it’s always a great nostalgic trip following the great man on Instagram. Subscribe to his account for old pictures of his time at Manchester United, especially the early days and his culinary exploits now that he has more time on his hands.

Beckham holds the record for the fastest growing account on the picture-sharing platform, amassing over a million followers in a day when he joined to mark his 40th birthday. With 32 million subscribers and counting, his uploads are a mix of his life on the road and his pet passions and projects.