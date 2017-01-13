10 European clubs with the most league titles in football history

The most successful league teams of all time

by Rohit Viswanathan Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jan 2017, 19:43 IST

European football consists of the best teams from the across the globe which makes for the most recognised and competitive leagues in the world as well. The Premier League in England, the La Liga in Spain and the Bundesliga in Germany are some of the most entertaining and popular leagues followed by several fans.

Teams that win the most titles in these leagues usually garner the highest viewership also boasting huge global fan bases. A league title is not the easiest task in the world but these teams have made a name for themselves by winning league titles.

Here are 10 clubs with the most league titles in football history

#10. Juventus – 30 Serie A titles

Italian giants Juventus are the most successful team from the south European country. The club from Turin have a rich history and have established themselves as the dominant force in Serie in the last 5 years.

Even after 119 years of existence, the Old Lady are still kings of Europe. They won their very first title in 1905 and their latest came last season which was their 5th title in a row since 2011.

They are once again top of the table this season and look like they could make it six in a row. They could have had two more league titles had it not been for the Calciopoli scandal when the club were charged with match-fixing and relegated to the second division.

The next highest tally of league titles won is by AC Milan who have 18, behind Juve by 14. It’s safe to say their record will remain intact for a long time to come.