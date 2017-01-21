10 facts you didn’t know about Philippe Coutinho

21 Jan 2017

Coutinho is one of the most important players for the Merseysiders

When Brazilian dynamo Philippe Coutinho burst onto the Liverpool scene back in 2013, little was known of the highly sought-after midfielder by the Anfield faithful. Four years later and, although the 24-year-old has proven himself as one of the division’s hottest talents, little more is really known about him.

It really is his no-nonsense, pragmatic approach to the game that renders Coutinho’s private life and humble beginnings an enigma to the average football fan.

Perhaps it’s time to look at the man behind the dizzy-dribbling and electric pace more closely. As testament to his shirt number for Liverpool, here are ten facts you didn’t know about Philippe Coutinho…

#1 Family man

Coutinho and his wife, Aine

Part of the reason Coutinho’s name isn’t plastered across the headlines for engaging in farcical off-field incidents is because his family tie him down; he appears to be consumed by them.

The Brazilian played ‘futsal’ from a young age with each of his two brothers, who are now both lawyers. Since early childhood, it was clear Coutinho had a talent for the game in particular and the three of them developed the tradition of sitting down after games and assessing Coutinho’s performance – something they still do now.

When he was 20-years-old, the former-Inter Milan midfielder wed his wife Aine and they are still happily married now. He himself has previously claimed, “my family is the foundation of everything in my life” and the fact he has tattoos of his parents, brothers and wife proves that once more.